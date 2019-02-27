Which of These Classics is Your Favorite Easter Candy?
Are you more of a Peeps person or a Cadbury Creme Eggs fan?
Next to Halloween, Easter is definitely the best holiday for candy. From pastel-wrapped sweets, chocolate bunnies, and egg-shaped delights you can only get during this time of year, we love devouring all the special candy of the season. Here, a look a the all-time best treats so you can make you're not missing anything when it's time to fill up your family's Easter baskets.
