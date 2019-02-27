1 / 26

Next to Halloween, Easter is definitely the best holiday for candy. From pastel-wrapped sweets, chocolate bunnies, and egg-shaped delights you can only get during this time of year, we love devouring all the special candy of the season. Here, a look a the all-time best treats so you can make you're not missing anything when it's time to fill up your family's Easter baskets.

Which of These Classics is Your Favorite Easter Candy?

Are you more of a Peeps person or a Cadbury Creme Eggs fan?

From Woman's Day