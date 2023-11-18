Deflation may soon be the big threat, but interest rate cuts are in sight

There was something for everyone in the latest UK inflation data. The headline rate fell sharply in October, to 4.6pc, which was less than half the figure at the end of 2022.

Rishi Sunak was therefore able to say that he has delivered on at least one of his January pledges – to “halve inflation this year to ease the cost of living and give people financial security”.

Unfortunately, the Prime Minister has struggled to get any credit. After the October data were published, YouGov asked the public whether they thought the actions of the Government had contributed to bringing inflation down. Only a fifth replied “a great deal” or a “fair amount”, with most plumping instead for “not very much”, or “none at all”.

The fall in inflation in the UK – just like in the rest of Europe – has mainly reflects the tightening in monetary policy, the economic slowdown, and the decline in global commodity prices, rather than anything that the UK government has done. Managing inflation is, in any case, the responsibility of the Bank of England.

What’s more, inflation was already expected to halve by the end of 2023 when the Prime Minister made his pledge. It is tempting to conclude that the target would have been hit anyway, and hence that the Government can take no credit whatsoever.

But that would be harsh. At several times during the year, many commentators have doubted that the target would be met, particularly after the decline in inflation stalled over the summer. And inflation has more than halved without the recession that many had also expected (at least, not yet).

Ministers can still claim that inflation would have been slower to fall if the Government had not taken “tough decisions” on fiscal policy, notably by holding the line on public sector pay and by resisting earlier calls for big tax cuts. Efforts to encourage people back to work may have helped a little, too.

The fall in inflation has also made the Chancellor’s balancing act a bit easier. Inflation is still too high for comfort, and Jeremy Hunt will be reluctant to do anything in the Autumn Statement that might threaten the progress that has been made. But the drop in inflation and the resulting fall in longer-term borrowing costs gives him a little more wiggle room against the Treasury’s fiscal targets.

Politics aside, lower inflation is, of course, unambiguously good news for the economy. The sharp fall in the annual rate (from September’s 6.7pc) was mainly due to the lowering of the Ofgem cap on domestic energy bills. Most forecasts had already factored this in. However, other components were also subdued, so overall inflation was still lower than expected.

The most important unknown is what this all means for monetary policy. It is increasingly unlikely that the Bank of England will raise interest rates again, but the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) appears to be in no hurry to cut them. Indeed, the rhetoric is still that interest rates will have to remain “higher for longer” to make sure inflation continues to fall.

The thinking here is clear. The MPC’s job is to get inflation all the way back to the official target of 2pc and keep it there. October’s inflation rate of 4.6pc is therefore still far too high. The “core” rate excluding food and energy was even higher, at 5.7pc, down only slightly from 6.1pc in September.

There are also still a few signs of persistent price pressures in other data, especially from the labour market. The MPC is understandably wary of the risks to credibility if victory over inflation is declared too soon.

But the financial markets are already starting to bring forward their expectations for the timing of the first cut in interest rates, with some now speculating that it could come in the second quarter of next year. I would go one further and suggest that inflation will also be back to the 2pc target much sooner than most anticipate.

In part, this is because of the collapse in money and credit growth. This is an early warning that inflation is about to surprise on the downside and that deflation (falling prices) may soon be the bigger threat. This would be the mirror image of the MPC’s earlier mistake in underestimating the upside risks to inflation when money growth was soaring.

Admittedly, trends in monetary aggregates can be tricky to interpret. But other leading indicators of inflation are telling the same story. Producer price inflation has dropped to zero, notably in the food sector, and petrol prices are now falling again.

We can also simply look at what is happening in other countries. In particular, UK inflation appears to be following US inflation down with a lag of around six months. That delay can be explained by the earlier monetary tightening in the US and the faster pass-through of lower energy prices.

The labour market is often the last part of the economy to turn. Annual growth in regular pay (excluding bonuses) was still 7.7pc in the three months to September. But more timely data show that wage growth is now easing too.

For example, early estimates from HMRC tax records suggest that annual growth in median pay growth slowed to 5.9pc in October, with monthly wage packets little changed since June.

This is consistent with the latest KPMG and REC UK Report on Jobs. Employers are still having to “up pay offers to secure suitably-skilled workers”, which is the market acting as it should, but overall starting salary inflation has slipped to a 31-month low. Vacancies are down as well.

The upshot is that inflation is on track to return to the Bank of England’s 2pc target early next year. The era of near-zero interest rates is over, but rates should end next year at around 4pc.

Julian Jessop (@julianhjessop) is an independent economist

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.