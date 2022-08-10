From 'Defund the FBI' hats to 'But Her Emails' swag, Democratic and GOP figures alike are jumping at the opportunity to hawk Mar-a-Lago raid merch

Both Democratic and Republican figures are jumping at the opportunity to hawk Mar-a-Lago raid merch.

Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday hawked "Defund the FBI" hats and caps on her campaign store.

Hillary Clinton's team, meanwhile, is fundraising with "But Her Emails" caps and shirts.

Democratic and Republican figures alike are seizing the opportunity to sell merchandise inspired by the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, for one, was one of the first Republican figures to call for the FBI to be defunded after the agency searched Mar-a-Lago. A day later, Greene promoted "Defund the FBI" merchandise on her official Telegram channel.

"A day after Biden's FBI raided and ransacked President Trump's home, they've now confiscated House Freedom Caucus Chair Scott Perry's cell phone!" Greene wrote. "This is outrageous. Fight back! Defund the FBI."

Greene's post contained a link to her campaign store, where caps and shirts bearing the phrase "Defund the FBI" are being sold. The caps go for $30, as do the shirts. Greene is also selling merch emblazoned with the slogans "Proud Christian Nationalist" and "Enemy of the State."

Greene selling the shirts comes even amid backlash she received for her earlier call to defund the FBI. On Tuesday, former RNC chairman Michael Steele hit out at Greene, calling her a "shitforbrains" Republican for demanding that the FBI be defunded.

On the other end of the political spectrum, Hillary Clinton, too, is selling merchandise related to the Mar-a-Lago FBI raid. Clinton posted an image of a new piece of merchandise on her Twitter account, which bore the slogan "But Her Emails" — a reference to a scandal about her use of a private email server for official communications that the GOP seized upon during the 2016 election.

The hat went up in the store in February 2022 after New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman broke news citing White House sources who said Trump was prone to flushing documents down the toilet. Clinton promoted the hat again on Monday after the raid, writing: "Every 'But her emails' hat or shirt sold helps @onwardtogether partners defend democracy, build a progressive bench, and fight for our values. Just saying!"

Two hours later, Clinton posted that the hats were sold out, but advertised shirts bearing the same slogan. Both the hats and the shirts cost $30 a piece.

At press time, the hats were back in stock on the Onward Together PAC's online store. According to the PAC's website, it provides local progressive organizations with financial support and mentorship guidance.

Clinton and Greene's fundraising comes amid a fundraising drive among Republican figures and organizations, who appear to be seizing on the raid as a possible opportunity to raise cash.

Trump's fundraising team, for one, appealed to supporters to donate to the former president. The Save America PAC — Trump's post-presidential fundraising PAC — asked in an email seen by Insider for "every single red-blooded American Patriot to step up" and "rush in a donation immediately," citing "dark times for our Nation."

Representatives for Greene and Clinton's Onward Together PAC did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

