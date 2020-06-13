'Defund the police' is a bumper sticker. Black Lives Matter needs a policy agenda.

In what may have been her finest political hour, Hillary Clinton had an impromptu heart-to-heart talk with Black Lives Matter activists back in August 2015. When the activists were turned away from one of her events because of space limitations, Clinton offered to meet with them privately and discuss their concerns.

What usually happens in these sorts of encounters is that the activists make sweeping statements while the politician listens politely and occasionally makes affirming noises. But Clinton had something different in mind. Instead of telling them what they wanted to hear, she told them what they needed to hear. The activists were pushing Clinton to change hearts and get America to renounce anti-blackness. Clinton was having none of it.

“Look, I don’t believe you change hearts. I believe you change laws, you change allocation of resources, you change the way systems operate. You’re not going to change every heart. You’re not. . . . You can keep the movement going, which you have started, and through it you may actually change some hearts. But if that’s all that happens, we’ll be back here in 10 years having the same conversation."

Clinton was exactly correct except that it took only five years to circle back to the beginning, instead of 10. The original Black Lives Matter movement failed to hitch itself to a policy agenda and came to nothing.

'Defund the Police' isn't a policy

The modern version, having learned that lesson, is now desperate to marry the movement’s passion to a policy. They know that if they do not, nothing will change. And so, many people have settled on “Defund the Police” as the movement’s goal.

Unfortunately, “Defund the Police” isn’t a policy, it’s a bumper sticker. At best, it’s a political Rorschach test that is only popular insofar as people see in it what they want to see. That enthusiasm breaks down pretty quickly once you begin to actually define what it means.

In its literal form, defunding the police would be a colossal disaster for the very people it aims to help. If you want to eliminate the police, it won’t be the folks in Beverly Hills who suffer. They’ll just hire private protection. Instead, it will be the most vulnerable who will bear the brunt of the missing services that police officers now provide.

Black ex-cop: I understand the anger but don't defund police. It could make things worse.

This isn’t just speculation. Something very much like it happened in South Africa. Amidst a soaring crime rate in the 1990s, the murder rate reached an astonishing 78 per 100,000. And that was for the country at large. Some cities had even higher numbers. To give you an idea of what this means, in 2018, the murder rate in the United States was 5 per 100,000. In practice, this meant that South Africans living in wealthy neighborhoods were protected by private security companies. People in poor areas were left to fend for themselves and become statistics. That is definitely not the America any of us want to see.

Defunding the police is also incompatible with other policies that many of the people now advocating for it want. A world without police is not exactly an argument for gun control.

Reform police policies

This isn’t to say that some type of “defunding the police” isn’t possible. In the aftermath of Ferguson, there was widespread, bipartisan support for reversing the trend toward militarizing the police that had taken hold since 9/11. That’s not really defunding, but it is a reform that is long overdue.

There are other obvious policies that activists could unite around. The problem is that they are nuts-and-bolts initiatives and not particularly exciting. For example, it is astounding that America does not have a national police shooting registry to track detailed information on deaths in police custody. This is something that has been on the table as far back as 1994 and as recently as five years ago. Nothing ever came of it, however, out of deference to local control and because it’s a wonky, unsexy reform that requires patience, dedication and spending a lot of time in congressional subcommittees.