Defund police? Some cities have already started by investing in mental health instead

Leslie Herod couldn’t believe what she was seeing.

It was May 2019, and Herod, a Colorado state representative from northeast Denver, was in Eugene, Oregon, on a ride-along with a crisis intervention team that takes the place of police response.

The team arrived at what Herod describes as a typical suburban house: nice neighborhood, good-looking yard, kids playing outside. But inside the home, a wife was in hysterics: Her husband had locked himself into the bathroom and was threatening to kill himself with a box cutter.

Because he had a weapon, police were already there. But as the team's mental health therapist soothed the man, persuading him to put down his weapon and come out of the bathroom, law enforcement retreated. An EMT, also part of the crisis team, took the man’s vitals, helped him take his medication and even persuaded him to eat a sandwich. Throughout the response, Herod was struck by the empathy and compassion for the man in crisis – and the fact that police stepped aside.

Eugene police Officer Bo Rankin, left, meets with Cahoots administrative coordinator Ben Brubaker and emergency crisis worker Matt Eads, right, after working a shift together as part of the Community Outreach Response Team. More

“Watching the police say ‘You’ve got this, you can do your job’ and leave the scene, that was the most impactful thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” Herod says.

Now, she’s hopeful a similar response becomes commonplace in cities across the U.S.

As calls to "defund the police" echo around the country at Black Lives Matter protests, a handful of communities already know what that looks like as they invest millions of dollars into mental health resources and response teams instead of just traditional policing. These crisis intervention teams typically do not include an armed, uniformed officer but do feature counselors, social workers and paramedics. And Eugene's 30-year-old program CAHOOTS, or Crisis Assistance Helping Out on the Streets, is the model other cities are looking to as they form their own programs.

Co-response teams, which often pair a cop with a social worker, have grown in popularity across the country in recent years, especially in areas crippled by the opioid crisis. But as outrage grows over the number of Black men who have died in interactions with police in recent years – including George Floyd, whose death in Minnesota on May 25 spurred the most recent wave of protests – communities are demanding a system other than traditional policing. Advocates say programs like CAHOOTS offer a better, safer alternative.

On June 12, San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced plans for a crisis intervention program similar to CAHOOTS as part of various police reforms throughout the city, acknowledging that “a lack of equity in our society overall leads to a lot of the problems that police are being asked to solve.” Similar proposals have popped up in Los Angeles and Albuquerque, and Portland is set to launch its own crisis intervention team in the coming weeks. According to operations coordinator Tim Black, CAHOOTS has also been in conversations with cities in Texas, Kentucky and New York.

Protesters took over a large portion of a major intersection, partying as a form of protest, at the Defund the Police Block Party on June 13 in Charlottesville, Virginia. More

“It’s powerful and incredibly moving seeing our message reach the audience we’ve always wanted it to reach,” Black says. “We’ve been doing this for more than 30 years, and it’s always been about putting our head down and getting to work.