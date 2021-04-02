'Defund police' movement backfires as crime surges
Former Wisconsin congressman Sean Duffy weighs in on rising crime rates in cities that defunded police. He says average citizens, not wealthy politicians, feel the impact of these policies.
New Mexico is set to join New York and 14 other states in legalizing cannabis for recreational use. Virginia could be next
After years of political wrangling and lobbying by advocacy groups, New York state has legalized cannabis for adult recreational use in a move that's expected to shake up the industry and inspire other states to move quickly to create their own programs.
President Biden said he would support moving the MLB all star game away from Atlanta, Ga., to protest the state’s newly enacted voting legislation, in an interview on ESPN’s Sports Center on Thursday. “I think today’s professional athletes are acting incredibly responsibly. I would strongly support them doing that,” Biden said. “The very people who are victimized the most are the people who are the leaders in these various sports, and it’s just not right.” The president has compared the voting legislation to Jim Crow laws, and did so again in the Sports Center interview. “This is Jim Crow on steroids, what they’re doing in Georgia and 40 other states,” Biden said. (Various state legislatures controlled by Republicans have considered similar legislation following former President Trump’s claims that Democrats stole the election.) Georgia’s new voting law, signed by Governor Brian Kemp last week, includes a mandate that voters present valid photo identification at polling places and to request an absentee ballot. The law also restricts the ability of advocacy groups to hand out food and water and polling places. This and similar legislation have faced opposition from a coalition of black business executives. “Corporations have to stand up. There is no middle ground,” Ken Chenault, former American Express CEO, told CNBC on Wednesday. “This is about all Americans having the right to vote, but we need to recognize the special history of the denial of the right to vote for Black Americans, and we will not be silent.” Delta Airlines CEO Ed Bastian also criticized the law, saying it “does not match Delta’s values.”
The EU accuses Beijing of harassing foreign journalists after John Sudworth's departure for Taiwan.
India is a big player in vaccine production - but companies are warning of supply problems.
Just one of 20 retailers contacted by The Wildlife Trusts says it will remove peat from its shelves this year.
The 19-year-old died after he was taken to the hospital.
Camilo Villegas chipped in twice to highlight a nine-birdie round that earned him an 8-under 64 and the first-round lead at the Valero Texas Open on Thursday. Sung Kang, a 33-year-old South Korean, is two shots back with Cameron Tringale after each had a 66 at TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course. Jordan Spieth, whose struggles the past three years appear to be subsiding after four top-10 finishes the past two months, is three back (67) with Seung-Yul Noh and Hideki Matsuyama.
If Russia is 'painfully killing' jailed opposition figure Navalny, what's the Kremlin's long game?
There are new questions about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the Baltimore plant that has been producing it. When 11 News spent several hours at Emergent BioSolution's Bayview facility on Wednesday, the company confirmed on the record for the first time that the manufacturing facility was still waiting for emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration. In conversations, company executives said it was all just a matter of red tape and approval was imminent. What Emergent didn't discuss was an apparent 15 million dose mistake. A New York Times report published Wednesday night detailed a massive mistake at Emergent's Bayview manufacturing plant that ruined 15 million doses of the vaccine that had to be trashed.
A car slammed into a security barricade near the Capitol, killing one police officer and injuring another. The knife-wielding driver was fatally shot.
He was associate head coach for Blue Devils’ Mike Krzyzewski and a member of Duke’s 2001 national championship team.
Jack Robinson, a member of Baylor’s first Final Four team in 1948, is thrilled to see the Bears return to that stage.
The Netherlands suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for people under 60 on Friday, forcing the cancellation of 10,000 planned vaccinations. The decision, which came into effect immediately, was made after a woman died after receiving the shot. No link to the jab has been proven. The temporary suspension, following similar moves in France and Germany, is linked to fears over blood clots and could be lifted after a report by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Wednesday. Just under 2.4 million doses had been administered in the Netherlands by March 28, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control – only 12 percent of the adult population. Hugo de Jonge, the health minister, said: "There should be no doubt whatsoever about the safety of vaccines. We must err on the side of caution, so it is wise to press the pause button now as a precaution." The woman died of a pulmonary embolism through a rare combination of thrombosis and reduced number of blood platelets. Last week, the EMA said there was "no evidence" to support restricting the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in any population. British regulators said they have identified 30 cases of rare blood clot events associated with the jab, but stressed that its benefits in preventing Covid outweigh any risks. AstraZeneca has said its trials show the jab is safe and effective and it is monitoring for side-effects.
Seemingly injured, Jonathan Huberdeau hopped on one leg, and Florida Panthers fans’ hearts did a similar leap.
The 25-year-old Canes keeper was 6-1-1 with a 1.85 goals-against average and a .934 save percentage in eight March appearances.
After delays, Biden's team of top White House aides at now steering the US federal government.
Carla Lacerda used to earn a good salary selling duty-free goods to holidaymakers arriving at Algarve airport in southern Portugal, but she lost her job last August due to the COVID-19 pandemic and quickly ran out of cash to feed her two kids. "I never thought I'd be in this situation," Lacerda said as she waited for milk, vegetables and other essential goods at the Refood charity in Faro, capital of the Algarve. Lacerda is one of thousands of people whose lives have been turned upside down by the pandemic, which has ravaged tourism across the sun-drenched Algarve region and left its popular beaches and golf resorts largely deserted.
The testimony comes on the fifth day of a murder trial against ex-US police officer Derek Chauvin.
TV highlights for April 3-10 also include the SAG Awards, the GLAAD Media Awards featuring a 'Glee' reunion, the finals of the NCAA Basketball Tournament.