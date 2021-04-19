Defund police rhetoric is 'demoralizing' to law enforcement officers: Chief James Craig
Detroit Police Chief James Craig discusses increasing crime rates as a result of the defund police movement.
Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer Monday dared his colleagues in the Senate to vote against the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act. "If they do, shame on them," Schumer said during a press conference in New York City. (April 19)
WBC Lightweight champion Devin Haney gives the DAZN Boxing show an exclusive interview, explaining why Ryan Garcia has been avoiding him.
Police feared Brandon Hole would get back the gun they had confiscated a year ago, though he ended up buying two semiautomatic rifles.
Just moments after the jury had exited the courtroom on Monday to begin deliberations in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the defense attorney pushed for a mistrial over its coverage.
Neil Patrick Harris shares kids Harper Grace and Gideon Scott with husband David Burtka
The same candidate endorsed Marshall during his Senate race last year.
Georgia Republicans look to reconcile the controversial election law and former President Trump while facing another national political limelight.
Fox Nation's 'Crime Stories with Nancy Grace' host reacts to the end of the Derek Chauvin murder trial.
N'DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Chad’s president of three decades died of wounds suffered during a visit to front-line troops battling a shadowy rebel group, the military announced Tuesday, as the insurgents vowed to take the capital in what could become a violent battle for control of the oil-rich Central African nation. The military quickly named President Idriss Deby Itno's son as the country's interim leader, capping a series of stunning announcements that came just hours after the 68-year-old Deby had been declared winner of an election that would have given him another six years in power.
"Perhaps we will see real change, much-needed change, in this country," says "The View" star Sunny Hostin. Meanwhile, Oprah, Whoopi and other celebrities weigh in on social media.
A proposed gun storage law that would be among the toughest in the U.S. is headed for a vote in the Oregon Legislature, with backers saying it will save lives and opponents contending it could lead to deaths. Meanwhile, in Colorado, a less sweeping gun storage bill was signed into law Monday by Gov. Jared Polis., who said: “It’s a sensible measure to help avoid immeasurable heartbreak.” Oregon’s bill generated testimony from hundreds of people, mostly in writing because there wasn’t enough time to take all the oral testimony.
The newly formed panel will help in situations where making a hate crime determination may be more difficult for investigators.
"Today is a day for us to have a little bit of revelry, because justice and accountability won the day," Rev. George Oliver, lead pastor at Grace Baptist Church said. "But it's also a day for us to have a little bit of reverence for those lives that we have lost."
We would like to hear from Black parents in the US on how they explain the role of the police to their children A child holds up a sign during a protest against racial inequality in Brooklyn, New York, in June 2020. Photograph: Eduardo Muñoz/Reuters If you are a Black parent, you've probably had "the talk" with your children, telling them to comply with police if they are stopped. It is a rite of passage for Black people, who are disproportionately killed by law enforcement officers. George Floyd's death last year in Minneapolis sparked yet another discussion about the relationship between the Black community and law enforcement, and the role of police in society. Yet the violence continues. Since testimony in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the police officer charged with murdering Floyd, began in March, more than 60 people have died at the hands of police, about half of them Black or Latino. They include Daunte Wright, 20, of Brooklyn Center, a Minneapolis suburb, and Adam Toledo, 13, of Chicago. The talk is always an urgent task for Black parents, but as the nation awaits a verdict in Chauvin's trial, we want to know what other conversations you're having with your children about law enforcement. Beyond the talk, how do you explain the role of the police to your children?
During their closing argument on Monday, prosecutors told jurors to "believe your eyes" as they replayed video of George Floyd's death while being held down with Chauvin's knee on his neck. Prosecutor Steve Schleicher also repeatedly referred to "Nine minutes and 29 seconds," — the length of time Chauvin was captured on video on May 25, 2020. Chauvin's lead lawyer, Eric Nelson, told jurors during his closing argument that his client behaved as any "reasonable police officer" would, saying that he followed his training from 19 years on the force.
OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada said on Monday it plans to cut carbon emissions more aggressively and issue its first green bonds, part of a global push for more action on climate change. Ottawa's budget for the fiscal year ending next March sets a new target to cut emissions by 2030 to 36% below 2005 levels, more ambitious than its previous 30% goal. Canada has a net zero emissions target of 2050.
America is speaking out after the jury in Derek Chauvin's trial announced its guilty verdict after roughly 10 hours of deliberation.What they're saying: Ben Crump, Floyd family lawyer, wrote, "GUILTY! Painfully earned justice has finally arrived for George Floyd’s family. ... Justice for Black America is justice for all of America!"Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Former President Barack Obama: "We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with all those who are committed to guaranteeing every American the full measure of justice that George and so many others have been denied."Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison: "I would not call today's verdict justice, however, because justice implies true restoration. But it is accountability, which is the first step toward justice."Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), chair of the Congressional Black Caucus: "Breonna Taylor, Daunte Wright, Adam Toledo, Andre Hill, Casey Goodson, Jr., Tamir Rice, and George Floyd should be alive, and no verdict will bring them back or undo the unimaginable heartache and loss their family, friends, and our communities have had to endure." Rep. Nikema Williams (D-Ga.): "My heart started racing and I was nervous because I know that we have a history of Black people not receiving the justice that they deserve in this country, but I'm grateful that justice was served today."Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.): "For a moment, we have a little bit of relief. ... Now we need to focus on transforming policing in the United States."Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.): "Let this be a turning point."Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.): "While this outcome should give us renewed confidence in the integrity of our justice system, we know there is more work to be done to ensure the bad apples do not define all officers."Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.): "If you are Black, you should feel comfortable about when you get in your car, not being shot by a police officer because your license was expired or your registration was expired. So there's a lot of work that has to be done."Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah): "I have trust in our justice system. ... Obviously, I’m pleased the temperature will hopefully be brought down a bit."Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D): "True justice for George only comes through real, systemic change to prevent this from happening again. And the tragic death of Daunte Wright this week serves as a heartbreaking reminder that we still have so much more work to do to get there." National Black Police Association: "We are extremely pleased at the outcome of this trial. Justice has indeed been served and history made in the memory of a victim cruelly murdered by the very people who were meant to protect [George Floyd]."National Fraternal Order of Police: "The trial was fair and due process was served. We hope and expect that all of our fellow citizens will respect the rule of law and remain peaceful tonight and in the days to come."Oprah Winfrey: "Relieved—and emotional in ways I didn't expect. I cried tears of joy as each verdict was read ... Grateful to every Juror for seeing and acknowledging what the world saw on that tape."Athlete Naomi Osaka: "I was going to make a celebratory tweet but then I was hit with sadness because we are celebrating something that is clear as day. The fact that so many injustices occurred to make us hold our breath toward this outcome is really telling."Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones: "A measure of justice does not make for a just society."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free
Rep. Hal Rogers faces a $5,000 fine for failing to submit to security screening before entering the U.S. House floor earlier this month.
The singer in the past has said the coronavirus is “not a real pandemic,” calling it a “leftist scam to destroy” then-President Donald Trump.