DeFuniak man convicted of attempted murder after 2019 shooting, faces up to life in prison

DeFUNIAK SPRINGS — A 48-year-old man accused of breaking into a DeFuniak Springs home and shooting a woman in the arm in April 2019 was convicted of multiple charges last week.

An Okaloosa County jury found Jimi McDonald guilty of five counts of aggravated assault by threat with a deadly weapon, and one count each of attempted murder, armed burglary, burglary with assault or battery, shooting within a building, child abuse, and violation of injunction for protection against domestic violence, State Attorney Ginger Bowden announced Tuesday.

The charges stem from an April 28, 2019, incident in which McDonald approached a woman and two juveniles and demanded that the woman leave with him in his vehicle. The victims fled to a family friend’s home on Mims Road near Gaskin in north Walton County. McDonald followed.

McDonald then broke into the home and fired at least eight shots while several other people were inside, according to a news release from the State Attorney's Office. One victim was shot in the arm. McDonald then fled in his truck, which he ditched on Punch Bowl Road nearby after a tire blew out, according to previous reports.

Walton County sheriff’s deputies and members of the Walton Correctional Institution K-9 Tracking Team responded to the scene. A deputy spotted McDonald walking down Punch Bowl Road and tried to make contact with him.

McDonald fled into the woods and deputies set up a perimeter around the location. Members of the K-9 Tracking Team quickly located McDonald hiding in a hunting blind about two miles from where he abandoned his vehicle.

Using forensic testing, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement linked the casings and projectiles located at the home to a firearm found in the woods near where McDonald was hiding, the State Attorney’s Office said.

Circuit Court Judge Kelvin Wells presided over the trial. McDonald faces up to life in prison with a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years. Sentencing is set for March 15, 2022.

McDonald was convicted following a joint effort from the Office of the State Attorney, Walton County Sheriff’s Office, Walton Correctional Institution and Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Assistant State Attorney Josh Mitchell prosecuted the case.

