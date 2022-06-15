DeFuniak Springs man found guilty of molesting three children 12 years old and younger

DeFUNIAK SPRINGS — A 32-year-old man who reportedly molested multiple children between the ages of 7 and 12 was found guilty on three charges Tuesday.

A jury found Jacob Ramirez of DeFuniak Springs guilty of two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation with a victim younger than 12 years of age and one count of lewd and lascivious molestation with a victim 12 years old or older, State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden announced in a press release.

Related story: Two DeFuniak Springs men separately charged with child sex abuse

In Crestview: Crestview man accused of recording himself molesting child on numerous occasions

The conviction follows a joint investigation by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office and State Attorney’s Office. Sheriff's deputies received a report of possible child sexual abuse in July of last year, according to previous reports.

Three children were identified as victims after being interviewed July 18, 2021, at the Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center. Ramirez was arrested the same day that another man was taken into custody by the WCSO for alleged child molestation.

In a statement after the arrests, Sheriff Michael Adkinson said the investigations were "a part of our relentless pursuit of charging sexual predators who prey on children and getting them out of our community and behind bars."

Circuit Judge Kelvin Wells presided over the trial and sentencing is set for Aug. 23. Ramirez faces a potential life sentence.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Jury finds DeFuniak Springs man guilty of molesting three children