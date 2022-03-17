DeFuniak Springs man sentenced to life in prison for attempted murder in 2019 shooting

DeFUNIAK SPRINGS — A 48-year-old man who broke into a DeFuniak Springs home and shot a woman in the arm in April 2019 was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday.

Walton County Circuit Judge Kelvin Wells sentenced Jimi McDonald for attempted first-degree murder with a weapon and burglary of a dwelling with assault or battery, State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden announced Wednesday.

McDonald also was sentenced to 15 years for shooting at, into or within a building; 10 years for burglary of a dwelling while armed; and five years for each of five counts of aggravated assault by threat with a deadly weapon.

Jury finds McDonald guilty: DeFuniak man convicted of attempted murder after 2019 shooting, faces up to life in prison

Sandestin homicide: Jury indicts Walton County man in brutal 2021 Sandestin homicide

All sentences are to run consecutively, according to the State Attorney’s Office. The court also imposed a 25-year mandatory minimum sentence for the use of a firearm resulting in great bodily harm.

The charges stem from an April 28, 2019, incident in which McDonald approached a woman and two juveniles and demanded the woman leave with him in his vehicle. The victims fled to a family friend's home on Mims Road near Gaskin in Walton County.

McDonald followed the victims and broke into the home, according to the State Attorney’s Office. He then fired eight shots in the home, which was occupied by several other people. One victim was shot in the arm.

McDonald then fled in his truck, which he ditched on Punch Bowl Road nearby after a tire blew out, according to previous reports.

Sheriff’s deputies and members of the Walton Correctional Institution K-9 Tracking Team found McDonald hiding in a hunting blind about 2 miles from where he abandoned his vehicle.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement used forensic testing to link the casings and projectiles found at the home to a firearm found in the woods near where McDonald was hiding, the State Attorney’s Office said.

McDonald was convicted following a joint investigation from the Office of the State Attorney, Walton County Sheriff’s Office, Walton Correctional Institution and Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Assistant State Attorney Josh Mitchell prosecuted the case.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: DeFuniak Springs' Jimi McDonald sentenced to life for attempted murder