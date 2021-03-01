Defying lethal shootings, Myanmar protesters back on streets

  • Anti-coup protesters run away from tear gas launched by security forces in Yangon, Myanmar, Monday, March 1, 2021. Defiant crowds returned to the streets of Myanmar's biggest city on Monday, determined to continue their protests against the military's seizure of power a month ago, despite security forces having killed at least 18 people around the country just a day earlier. (AP Photo)
  • In this image from a video, anti-coup protesters run away from tear gas launched by security forces in Yangon, Myanmar Monday, March 1, 2021. Defiant crowds returned to the streets of Myanmar's biggest city on Monday, determined to continue their protests against the military's seizure of power a month ago, despite security forces having killed at least 18 people around the country just a day earlier. (AP Photo)
  • Anti-coup protesters run away from tear gas launched by security forces in Yangon, Myanmar, Monday, March 1, 2021. Defiant crowds returned to the streets of Myanmar's biggest city on Monday, determined to continue their protests against the military's seizure of power a month ago, despite security forces having killed at least 18 people around the country just a day earlier. (AP Photo)
  • In this image from video, anti-coup protesters run away from tear gas launched by security forces Monday, March 1, 2021, in Yangon, Myanmar. Defiant crowds returned to the streets of Myanmar's biggest city on Monday, determined to continue their protests against the military's seizure of power a month ago, despite security forces having killed at least 18 people around the country just a day earlier. (AP Photo)
  • In this image from a video, anti-coup protesters run away from tear gas launched by security forces in Yangon, Myanmar Monday, March 1, 2021. Defiant crowds returned to the streets of Myanmar's biggest city on Monday, determined to continue their protests against the military's seizure of power a month ago, despite security forces having killed at least 18 people around the country just a day earlier. (AP Photo)
  • People offer flowers as a tribute to a teacher who died in a protest on Feb 28, during a memorial service in Yangon, Myanmar, Monday, March 1, 2021. (AP Photo)
  • A woman offers flowers as a tribute to a teacher who died in a protest on Feb. 28, during a memorial service in Yangon, Myanmar, Monday, March 1, 2021. (AP Photo)
  • People prepare for a memorial service as a tribute to a teacher who died in a protest on Feb 28, in Yangon, Myanmar, Monday, March 1, 2021. (AP Photo)
  • People offer flowers as a tribute to a teacher who died in a protest on Feb 28, during a memorial service in Yangon, Myanmar, Monday, March 1, 2021. (AP Photo)
  • A woman pays tribute to a teacher who died in a protest on Feb 28, during a memorial service in Yangon, Myanmar, Monday, March 1, 2021. (AP Photo)
  • People prepare for a memorial service as a tribute to a teacher who died in a protest on Feb. 28, in Yangon, Myanmar, Monday, March 1, 2021. (AP Photo)
  • A woman attends a memorial ceremony as a tribute to a teacher who died in a protest on Feb. 28, in Yangon, Myanmar, Monday, March 1, 2021. (AP Photo)
1 / 12

Myanmar

Anti-coup protesters run away from tear gas launched by security forces in Yangon, Myanmar, Monday, March 1, 2021. Defiant crowds returned to the streets of Myanmar's biggest city on Monday, determined to continue their protests against the military's seizure of power a month ago, despite security forces having killed at least 18 people around the country just a day earlier. (AP Photo)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Police in Myanmar’s biggest city on Monday fired tear gas at defiant crowds who returned to the streets to protest the military’s seizure of power a month ago, despite reports that security forces had killed at least 18 people around the country a day earlier.

The protesters in Yangon were chased as they tried to gather at their usual meeting spot at the Hledan Center intersection. Demonstrators scattered and sought to rinse their faces with water in vain attempts to ease the irritating effects of the gas.

In the capital, Naypyitaw, the country’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi made a court appearance Monday via videoconference, the independent Myanmar Now online news agency reported. It said she received a charge under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code for allegedly inciting unrest. Further details of the court appearance were not immediately available.

Suu Kyi had already been charged with two other offenses — possession of walkie-talkies that had been imported without being registered, and violating an order issued under the Natural Disaster Management Law limiting public gatherings in order to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

The 75-year-old Suu Kyi was initially detained by the military at her Naypyitaw residence, but fellow members of her National League for Democracy party are uncertain of her present whereabouts. If she is convicted, the charges against her could provide a legal way of barring her from running in the election the junta has promised in a year’s time.

At least five people were believed to have been killed Sunday in Yangon when police shot at the protesters, who are demanding that Suu Kyi's elected government be restored to power after being ousted in a Feb. 1 coup. The protesters' civil disobedience movement has adhered so far to the the tenets of nonviolence despite provocation from the security forces and pro-military counter-demonstrators.

People erected makeshift sidewalk shrines at the spots where several of the victims were shot and also paid their respects by standing outside the hospitals from which the bodies of the victims were being released to their families.

In Dawei, a small city in southeastern Myanmar where an estimated five people were killed Sunday, the number of protesters on the streets Monday was lower than usual. Marchers there split into smaller groups, parading through the city to the applause of bystanders who also made the three-finger salutes adopted by the resistance movement to show their support.

The coup reversed years of slow progress toward democracy in Myanmar after five decades of military rule. Suu Kyi’s party would have been installed for a second five-year term in office, but the army blocked Parliament from convening and detained her and President Win Myint, as well as other top members of Suu Kyi’s government.

The U.N. said it had “credible information” that at least 18 people were killed and 30 were wounded around Myanmar on Sunday. Counts made by other sources, such the Democratic Voice of Burma, an independent television and online news outlet, put the death toll in the 20s.

Any of those reports would make it the highest single-day death toll since the military takeover.

“Deaths reportedly occurred as a result of live ammunition fired into crowds in Yangon, Dawei, Mandalay, Myeik, Bago and Pokokku,” the U.N. Human Rights Office said in a statement, referring to several cities, adding that the forces also used tear gas, flash-bang grenades and stun grenades.

Confirming the deaths of protesters has been difficult amid the chaos and general lack of news from official sources, especially in areas outside Yangon, Mandalay and Naypyitaw, the capital. But in many cases, photos and video circulated showed circumstances of the killings and gruesome photos of bodies.

In a long statement published Monday in the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper, Myanmar’s Foreign Ministry restated the military’s rationale for its takeover and declared that the junta “is exercising utmost restraint to avoid the use of force in managing the violent protests systematically, in accordance with domestic and international laws in order to keep minimum casualties.”

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the crackdown, calling the use of lethal force against peaceful protesters and arbitrary arrests “unacceptable,” and expressed serious concern at the increase in deaths and serious injuries, said U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

The U.N.’s independent expert on human rights in Myanmar, Tom Andrews, issued a statement saying the reports of Sunday’s deaths were “horrible but not surprising news.” He said Myanmar’s ruling junta was sending a clear message: “They are going to continue their assault on the people of Myanmar.”

“What the world is watching in Myanmar is outrageous and unacceptable," Andrews said. "Words of condemnation are necessary and welcome but insufficient. The world must act. We must all act.”

Social media posts from Myanmar have increasingly urged the global community to invoke the doctrine of “responsibility to protect” to intervene directly to restrain the junta.

In Washington, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan issued a statement saying the U.S. is “alarmed” by the violence and stands in solidarity with Myanmar's people, “who continue to bravely voice their aspirations for democracy, rule of law, and respect for human rights.”

Washington has imposed sanctions on Myanmar because of the coup, and Sullivan said it would “impose further costs on those responsible,” promising details “in the coming days.”

Security forces began employing rougher tactics on Saturday, taking preemptive action to break up protests and make mass arrests. Many of those detained were taken to Insein Prison in Yangon’s northern outskirts, historically notorious for holding political prisoners.

The independent Assistance Association of Political Prisoners reported that it was aware that about 1,000 people were detained Sunday, of whom they were able to identify 270. That brought to 1,132 the total number of people the group has confirmed being arrested, charged or sentenced since the coup.

An Associated Press journalist was taken into police custody on Saturday morning while providing news coverage of the protests. The journalist, Thein Zaw, remains in police custody.

The AP called for his immediate release.

“Independent journalists must be allowed to freely and safely report the news without fear of retribution. AP decries in the strongest terms the arbitrary detention of Thein Zaw,” said Ian Phillips, the AP's vice president for international news. The Foreign Correspondents' Club of Myanmar also condemned the arrest.

Recommended Stories

  • Myanmar's Suu Kyi to face court after deadly crackdown

    Protesters in Yangon took up positions behind barricades and wielded homemade shields to defend themselves against the onslaught

  • At least 18 dead after bloodiest day of protests since Myanmar military coup

    One month after the Myanmar military ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, the country is seeing its deadliest day of anti-coup protests after at least 18 people died in clashes with security forces. Ryan Heath, Politico's senior editor and author of Global Translations newsletter, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the latest in the military's crackdown against anti-coup protesters and the impact on geopolitics.

  • Myanmar coup: UN ambassador fired after anti-army speech

    The ambassador made an emotional appeal urging countries to help remove the military from power.

  • 'How many dead bodies?' asked Myanmar protester killed on bloodiest day

    He was among the first shot dead in Myanmar's biggest city of Yangon on Sunday, the bloodiest day since the Feb. 1 coup prompted daily protests against the junta and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The United Nations Human Rights Office said at least 18 people had been killed and 30 wounded on Sunday, bringing the total number of protesters killed since the coup to at least 21.

  • Japan's highest grossing film ever premieres in U.S.

    Fans show up for sold out U.S. premiere of anime film "Demon Slayer,” which broke records as highest grossing film in Japanese history. (Feb. 27)

  • Police ramp up clampdown on protesters in Myanmar

    Protester reported to have been fatally shot

  • UN agency says at least 18 dead as Myanmar police ramp up use of force on protesters after military coup

    “Deaths reportedly occurred as a result of live ammunition fired into crowds," the U.N. Human Rights Office said.

  • AP PHOTOS: 1 month in Myanmar under military control

    The hopes of building a robust democracy in Myanmar were shattered when the powerful military toppled the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy party in a coup Feb. 1. In the month since, the mass protests occurring each day are a sharp reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in a country where the military ruled directly for more than five decades. When the army blocked Parliament from convening and detained Suu Kyi and others in her government the day of its takeover, it alleged the most recent election was tainted by fraud.

  • Myanmar protests: At least 18 killed and 1,000 arrested as police open fire on demonstrators

    Myanmar has been in turmoil since the army seized power and detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi

  • Cuomo says words may have been "misinterpreted" following allegations of harassment

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued a lengthy statement on Sunday saying he " never inappropriately touched anybody" but acknowledged that "some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation," after two of his former aides accused him of sexual harassment. Why it matters: Prior to Cuomo's statement, in which he adds that he "never inappropriately touched anybody" or meant to make anyone uncomfortable, the governor's office and the state attorney general went back and forth in a public disagreement about how to investigate the allegations. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: Charlotte Bennett, a former health policy adviser and executive assistant to Cuomo prior to her departure in November, alleges that Cuomo asked her questions about romantic relationships that "she interpreted as clear overtures to a sexual relationship," the New York Times reports.Lindsey Boylan, a former New York economic development official, alleges that Cuomo at one point gave her "an unsolicited kiss on the lips at his Manhattan office," per the Times.What he's saying: "I never intended to offend anyone or cause any harm. I spend most of my life at work and colleagues are often also personal friends," Cuomo said in a statement on Sunday evening. "At work sometimes I think I am being playful and make jokes that I think are funny. I do, on occasion, tease people in what I think is a good natured way. I do it in public and in private. You have seen me do it at briefings hundreds of times. I have teased people about their personal lives, their relationships, about getting married or not getting married. I mean no offense and only attempt to add some levity and banter to what is a very serious business." "I now understand that my interactions may have been insensitive or too personal and that some of my comments, given my position, made others feel in ways I never intended. I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry about that." "To be clear I never inappropriately touched anybody and I never propositioned anybody and I never intended to make anyone feel uncomfortable, but these allegations that New Yorkers deserve answers to." "That's why I have asked for an outside, independent review that looks at these allegations."Go deeper: Cuomo asks for “independent” investigator into sexual harassment claims. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Myanmar’s Deadliest Day Since Coup

    Mar.01 -- Myanmar has suffered its deadliest day of protests so far since the Feb. 1 coup. The United Nations says at least 18 protesters were killed in a stark escalation of violence as the military moves to quell demonstrations against its takeover. Bloomberg’s Philip Heijmans reports on “Bloomberg Markets: Asia.”

  • Myanmar court files two more charges against Suu Kyi; protesters march again

    Suu Kyi looked well as she took part in a court hearing via video conferencing in the capital, Naypyitaw, and she asked to see her legal team, lawyer Min Min Soe told Reuters. "I saw A May on the video, she looks healthy," the lawyer said, using an affectionate term that means "mother" to refer to Suu Kyi. Suu Kyi was initially charged with illegally importing six walkie-talkie radios.

  • UN: At least 18 killed by Myanmar forces in several cities

    Security forces in Myanmar opened fire and made mass arrests Sunday as they sought to break up protests against the military’s seizure of power, and a U.N. human rights official said it had “credible information” that at least 18 people were killed and 30 were wounded. “Deaths reportedly occurred as a result of live ammunition fired into crowds in Yangon, Dawei, Mandalay, Myeik, Bago and Pokokku,” the U.N. Human Rights Office said in a statement referring to several cities, adding that the forces also used tear gas, flash-bang grenades and stun grenades.

  • Bank of Japan Shares May Have Become the Latest Meme Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- GameStop. Nokia. The Bank of Japan?Japan’s central bank joined the ranks of equities with puzzling surges in valuation led by retail investors on Monday, as its shares surged by their daily limit. The stock rose 18%, the most since 2005, to 33,000 yen a share.Even experienced investors are often surprised to learn that as well as being Japan’s lender of last resort and a key pillar supporting the equity market, the BOJ is itself a publicly listed entity on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Jasdaq section.As an asset, the stock is hardly attractive -- carrying no voting rights and offering extremely limited dividends. But in an era when sneakers are an asset class and a joke cryptocurrency is worth $6 billion, the chance to buy a bank that literally prints money may be too good a proposition for retail investors to pass up.“One shouldn’t treat BOJ shares as a normal stock -- that’s nonsense,” said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. “But since the BOJ’s share price is driven by retail investors, it can show what the sentiment is like among that group.”Despite the minuscule trading volume with only 4,100 shares exchanged, Monday’s spike was enough to catch the attention of day traders on Twitter and other online forums where Japan’s growing horde of retail investors share their insights. Many were bewildered by the move. Others seemed surprised to learn that the country’s central bank was in fact a listed stock.From 2015: The Double Mystery of BOJ Stock Rally Boosting Japan’s MegabanksThe BOJ is one of the world’s few publicly traded central banks, with peers including Belgium, Greece and Switzerland. The government holds most of its shares with a 55% stake, while individual investors have 40%.There’s no real benefit to owning a share, or subscriber certificates as they’re technically called. For some, it’s merely a status symbol. In the bubble era of the 1980s, some individual investors used to frame their certificates of ownership as a sort of collectible, Fujito explained. At its peak in October 1989, a single BOJ share cost an eye-watering 745,000 yen, more than twenty times its current valuation.“Short-term retail investors don’t care about dividends, they’re looking just for capital gains,” said Tomoichiro Kubota, a senior market analyst at Matsui Securities Co. “They’ll see it as attractive so long as the share price keeps rising and there are buyers.”With Japan’s stocks recently climbing to 30-year highs, retail investor sentiment is improving, Fujito said. Individual investors accounted for 27% of the trading value in the Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges as of Feb. 19, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.(Updates with final share price, additional comment from analyst in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Buddy Hield invited to NBA 3-point contest, not sure if he'll attend

    With the season spinning out of control and players needing a break, Buddy Hield undecided on 3-point shootout.

  • Kimberly Guilfoyle may return to CA to run for office

    As former San Francisco deputy district attorney, former First Lady of San Francisco, former wife of Gov. Gavin Newsom, she has certainly made a place for herself in the Bay Area.

  • Myanmar coup: Aung San Suu Kyi appears in court to face fresh charges

    Ms Suu Kyi was told she faces fresh charges a month after she was detained during a military coup.

  • Myanmar police launch most extensive crackdown

    In the toughest crackdown yet police in Myanmar clashed with protesters detaining dozens of people. Several media workers were also detained.Despite the crackdown their numbers building through the morning, to chant and sing. Melting away into side streets as police advanced.Three domestic media outlets said a woman was shot and killed in the central town of Monwya. Police there were not immediately available for comment.One protester said they were inspired to come out onto the streets by Myanmar's ambassador to the UN. He spoke out Friday making a dramatic plea at the UN General Assembly to help end the military coup. "We (protesters) got so much encouragement to protest by seeing the Myanmar Ambassador to the U.N. That's why we came here to protest with lots of energy and as much effort we can have. We feel so thankful and got so much courage to see that the U.N. representative stands with us while we are trying to protest and get our our state counselor and president released" The Southeast Asian country has been in turmoil since the army seized power and detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and much of her party leadership.Alleging fraud in a November election her party had won in a landslide. The coup has brought hundreds of thousands of protesters to the streets and drawn condemnation from Western countries, with some imposing limited sanctions.Uncertainty has grown over Suu Kyi's whereabouts. Officials of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party say she had been moved this week from house arrest to an undisclosed location.

  • Thieves steal manhole covers as desperation hits bankrupt Lebanon

    Stolen manhole covers have become the latest indication of growing poverty in Lebanon as it’s grave economic crisis barrels on with no end in sight. The cast-iron covers, which weigh up to 70 kilos, can fetch up to $100 USD when sold for scrap. A practice that has wreaked havoc on Lebanon’s roads for years has now become even more problematic as the cash-strapped authorities argue over who can afford to replace them. Beirut’s governor, Marwan Abboud, was called into the control room of the ISF yesterday, a governmental source told the Telegraph, where the issue of the stolen manhole covers was brought to his attention. “They used the stolen manhole covers as a way to get Abboud to pay to fix the city’s camera network,” they said. “It’s not just in Beirut, but it’s all over the country,” a source in the security forces with knowledge of the meeting said. “People have been stealing them to sell for scrap for years, but now with the economic crisis they are so expensive to replace that there is fighting between the Beirut municipality, ministry of interior and internal security forces over who can pay for these things”. The stolen manhole problem has worsened as poverty has soared, a separate member of the ISF said, who refused to be named as they did not have authority to speak on the matter. The Telegraph could not get hold of Mr Abboud for comment. Lebanon’s economic crisis is the biggest threat to stability it has seen since the 1975-1990 civil war. In the throes of a currency collapse that has seen over half of the population descend into poverty, the country has also had to grapple with a pandemic and one of the world’s largest non-nuclear explosions levelling parts of the capital. In a city that is struggling to rebuild from the destruction of the August 4th port explosion, the quickly disappearing manhole covers mean a trip down the street can be perilous. $100 for a manhole cover could go a long way in Lebanon. “It is internationally documented that when inequality sharply rises, so does crime,” said financial expert Ziad Hayek. “It’s fortunate that people are stealing manhole covers and we have not reached the stage of seeing a lot of robberies and assaults, but if we continue like this - a year and a half into a crisis without any measures taken by the government - it will eventually happen.” More than a year since the start of the currency collapse, the political class that ran Lebanon’s economy into the ground - while siphoning from its resources in deeply entrenched patronage networks - continues to resist the anti-corruption reforms necessary to unlock international aid.

  • Harry and Meghan invoke Diana in first Oprah clip and say ‘fear of history repeating itself’ forced them to leave UK

    Couple to discuss ‘breaking point’ in decision to step back from royal life