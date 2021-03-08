Defying pandemic, feminists in Spain decry far-right attacks

  • While staying at a distance from each other women attend an International Women's Day gathering at Sol Square in downtown Madrid, Spain, Monday, March 8, 2021. Spain is home to a thriving feminist movement that has in recent years claimed a few victories, including the adoption of gender violence laws and forcing a judicial reform on sexual abuse of women. Activists say that the social and economic crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic has widened the salary gap between men and women and affected even more the work-life balance, especially among those in the trenches of the health emergency and care workers, many of whom are migrants. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
  • A health worker at San Jeronimo nursing home, wearing mask protection, holds hands with two elderly women while while taking part during International Women's Day in Estella, around 38 kms (23 miles) from Pamplona northern Spain, Monday, March 8, 2021. Many small-sized events are taking place across Spain creatively organized to prevent gatherings that could trigger a new spike of coronavirus contagion. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
  • Far-right activists, center, scuffle with participants of an International Women's Day gathering at Sol Square in downtown Madrid, Spain, Monday, March 8, 2021. At least two street murals celebrating accomplished women in politics, arts and science have appeared covered in black paint over the weekend. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
  • Resident at San Jeronimo nursing home wearing mask protection in front a banner reading, "Equality"while taking part during International Women's Day in Estella, around 38 kms (23 miles) from Pamplona, northern Spain, Monday, March 8, 2021. Many small-sized events are taking place across Spain creatively organized to prevent gatherings that could trigger a new spike of coronavirus contagion. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
  • A couple walks past a vandalized mural depicting world's first woman cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova in Madrid, Spain, Monday, March 8, 2021. At least two street murals celebrating accomplished women in politics, arts and science have appeared covered in black paint over the weekend. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
  • A man walks past a feminist mural vandalized during international women's day in Madrid, Spain, Monday, March 8, 2021. The original mural celebrated pioneering women such as Rosa Parks, Frida Khalo, Angela Davis, or Valentina Tereshkova among others. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
  • This combo of photos shows depicting civil rights leader Rosa Parks in Madrid on Jan. 26, 2021, left, and the same mural vandalized during international women's day on Monday, March 8, 2021, right. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
  • This combo of photos shows people walking past a mural celebrating accomplished women in politics, arts, and science in Madrid on Jan. 26, 2021, left, and the same mural vandalized during international women's day on Monday, March 8, 2021, right. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
ARITZ PARRA and BERNAT ARMANGUE
MADRID (AP) — Women in Spain are marking this year’s International Women's Day with static protests, bicycle fun rides and other small-sized events to prevent gatherings that could trigger a new spike of coronavirus infections.

Spain’s Constitutional Court on Monday rejected last-minute appeals by unions and women’s rights groups to street protests or marches in the Spanish capital of Madrid, following similar rulings by lower-level courts.

The decision has enraged many who argued it was possible to raise their voice in favor of gender equality and against discrimination without endangering public health.

Over 100 protesters defied the order by gathering — while staying at a distance from each other — in Madrid’s Puerta del Sol central square. They shouted “Enough with patriarchal justice!" held banners against fascism and called for an end to violence and discrimination against women.

Some activists have called for purple scarves to flood the balconies and windows of Madrid.

The largest gathering is expected later in the day in Barcelona, although organizers have asked people to stand still instead of marching.

Spain's thriving feminist movement has claimed a few victories in recent years, including the adoption of gender violence laws and forcing judicial reforms regarding sexual abuse. Yet activists say the social and economic crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic has widened the both salary gap between men and women and the gap in any work-life balance.

“Spain can’t continue to be built with women in the margins, with a few that break glass ceilings while the most vulnerable continue on sticky floors,” said Equality Minister Irene Montero, who was joined by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez at an official Women's Day event.

A draft of a new Transgender Law has deepened divisions in the movement and within the left-wing ruling coalition, with the leading Socialist party opposing self-determination of gender without a mental health diagnosis.

Far-right activists, meanwhile, have campaigned against gender violence laws that they say discriminate against men and lambasted the government’s push to make consent in sexual relations legally mandatory.

Twin street murals celebrating accomplished women in politics, arts and science were vandalized over the weekend in Madrid and a nearby city. The portraits of Rigoberta Menchú, Frida Kahlo, Nina Simone, Rosa Parks and seven more women were covered in paint, amid signs that read “terrorist” and “communist.”

Sánchez, who said that better policies for women will only make societies advance, called extremist conservative voices who oppose feminism “a force for regression.”

