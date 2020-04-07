Defying stay-at-home order, Wisconsin voters line up in the midst of a pandemic

Gloved, masked and determined, Wisconsin voters lined up a socially distanced six feet apart Tuesday to defy a stay-at-home order and vote in the Democratic presidential race and other contests in a fiercely disputed primary held amid the unstemmed COVID-19 pandemic.
There will be no results announced until Monday at the earliest, just one oddity of an election unlike any other.
National Guard troops helped staff polling stations, and volunteers — including the Republican House speaker, in full protective gown — wiped down surfaces, handed out disposable writing implements and took other steps to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus while giving citizens the chance to exercise their franchise in person. Some waited hours for the chance.
Many were not pleased.
"Good morning and welcome to the S— Show!" the state's lieutenant governor, Democrat Mandela Barnes, said on Twitter. "Today’s episode has been produced by the Supreme Court and directed by the incomparable Speaker and Senate Majority leader duo. Buckle up, this one’s sure to disappoint!"
The snide commentary reflected the raw politics surrounding Tuesday's vote.
After equivocating amid several days of legal wrangling, the state's Democratic governor, Tony Evers, sought Monday to postpone the primary until June. His effort was overturned by the Republican majority on the state Supreme Court; a separate ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court blocked extension of the deadline for voting by mail.
At bottom, the dispute amounted to a partisan power struggle: One of the stakes in Tuesday's election is a seat on the state Supreme Court, and a lower turnout was thought to benefit the conservative incumbent.
President Trump showed his partiality in a tweet, breaking with health experts who urged residents to stay home to stay safe. "Wisconsin, get out and vote NOW for Justice Daniel Kelly," Trump tweeted. "Protect your 2nd amendment!"
Nearly lost in all the skirmishing was the Democratic presidential contest between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.
Biden enjoys a nearly insurmountable lead in delegates, and polling ahead of Tuesday's primary suggested the former vice president would add substantially to his lead over the Vermont senator, his sole remaining rival for the nomination.
Sanders was among those calling for a delay in the balloting.
"Let's be clear: Holding this election amid the coronavirus outbreak is dangerous, disregards the guidance of public health experts, and may very well prove deadly," he said in an election eve statement. "For that reason, our campaign will not be engaged in any traditional [get out the vote] efforts.”
Some effectively voted with their feet, choosing to stay home.
Naryan Leazer, a 55-year-old financial advisor who lives in the predominantly black north side of Milwaukee, said he, his two daughters and a son-in-law all voted absentee. But the ballot of his wife, Vera, never arrived in the mail. On Tuesday, Leazar said, she made the difficult decision not to participate in the primary.
"We just don't think it's worth the risk of her to stand in a long line to go vote," Leazar said of his spouse, who is 52.
While many other states have delayed their contests, Wisconsin became the first to hold a primary in three weeks — a time when cases of the novel coronavirus exploded and much of the nation entered lockdown. As such, it serves as a test case should the disruption extend into the fall campaign, when Wisconsin will be a major battleground.
Biden, appearing on NBC's "Today" show, reiterated his belief that the November election should be held as planned and said preparations should start now.
"We’re going to have to conduct the election on Nov. 3," Biden said. "We have to make our democracy, as well as dealing with disease, function. We can do both."
As of Tuesday, Wisconsin had reported more than 2,500 coronavirus infections and at least 85 related deaths.
Wisconsin state Rep. David Bowen, a Milwaukee Democrat, recently recovered from COVID-19 after spending two weeks sick at home. "It is a shame that people have to choose between voting and participating in democracy, something that is their right to do, and their health and the health and well-being of those around them," said Bowen, who stood in line to cast his ballot.
But state Republican Party Chairman Andrew Hitt downplayed the health concerns.
“Wisconsin voters are pretty determined," he said, noting that residents are still going to the grocery store, the liquor store and even boating stores classified as essential businesses. “I can't really think of something more essential than voting.”
Even so, disruption was widespread.
Milwaukee, the state's most populous city and a Democratic stronghold, had just five polling places, compared to the usual 180.
“I’m not happy with the way things have transpired at all, but we move forward,” Mayor Tom Barrett said Tuesday in an interview with local radio station WTMJ. He predicted still further litigation.
“I’m confident that somebody’s going to challenge it, but I don’t know if it’s going to be from the left, the right, the middle, but obviously this has been so, so, so mishandled, it is going to be challenged,” he said.
As of Tuesday, nearly 1.3 million absentee ballots had been sent to voters across the state, a record.
More than 400,000 still had not been returned by election day, and the U.S. Supreme Court narrowed the window for them to count.
Rejecting Democratic pleas for an extension, the court said absentee ballots must be hand-delivered by Tuesday evening or postmarked by Tuesday, although they can arrive at election offices as late as April 13. Wisconsin officials said the Supreme Court decision left intact a provision of a lower-court order that no results could be reported before then.
Democrats said that would effectively disenfranchise a huge number of voters.
With the balloting underway, Evers issued a buoyant Twitter message praising "the bravery, resilience, and heroism of those who are defending our democracy by showing up to vote, working the polls and reporting on this election."
"Thank you for giving our state something to be proud of today," he said. "Please stay as safe as possible, Wisconsin."
Others were less sanguine.
"It's been a common theme," Milwaukee's Leazer said of the dilemma posed by an election held amid the coronavirus epidemic. "Everything is just a mess. The main sentiment is, why are we having this election?"
Times staff writers Tyrone Beason and Arit John and the Associated Press contributed to this report.