Defying stay-at-home order, Wisconsin voters line up in the midst of a pandemic

Voters line up Tuesday at Riverside High School in Milwaukee, where only five of 180 polling sites were open for Wisconsin's primary election. (Associated Press)

Gloved, masked and determined, Wisconsin voters lined up a socially distanced six feet apart Tuesday to defy a stay-at-home order and vote in the Democratic presidential race and other contests in a fiercely disputed primary held amid the unstemmed COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be no results announced until Monday at the earliest, just one oddity of an election unlike any other.

National Guard troops helped staff polling stations, and volunteers — including the Republican House speaker, in full protective gown — wiped down surfaces, handed out disposable writing implements and took other steps to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus while giving citizens the chance to exercise their franchise in person. Some waited hours for the chance.

Many were not pleased.

"Good morning and welcome to the S— Show!" the state's lieutenant governor, Democrat Mandela Barnes, said on Twitter. "Today’s episode has been produced by the Supreme Court and directed by the incomparable Speaker and Senate Majority leader duo. Buckle up, this one’s sure to disappoint!"

The snide commentary reflected the raw politics surrounding Tuesday's vote.

After equivocating amid several days of legal wrangling, the state's Democratic governor, Tony Evers, sought Monday to postpone the primary until June. His effort was overturned by the Republican majority on the state Supreme Court; a separate ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court blocked extension of the deadline for voting by mail.

At bottom, the dispute amounted to a partisan power struggle: One of the stakes in Tuesday's election is a seat on the state Supreme Court, and a lower turnout was thought to benefit the conservative incumbent.

President Trump showed his partiality in a tweet, breaking with health experts who urged residents to stay home to stay safe. "Wisconsin, get out and vote NOW for Justice Daniel Kelly," Trump tweeted. "Protect your 2nd amendment!"

Nearly lost in all the skirmishing was the Democratic presidential contest between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

Biden enjoys a nearly insurmountable lead in delegates, and polling ahead of Tuesday's primary suggested the former vice president would add substantially to his lead over the Vermont senator, his sole remaining rival for the nomination.

Sanders was among those calling for a delay in the balloting.

"Let's be clear: Holding this election amid the coronavirus outbreak is dangerous, disregards the guidance of public health experts, and may very well prove deadly," he said in an election eve statement. "For that reason, our campaign will not be engaged in any traditional [get out the vote] efforts.”

Some effectively voted with their feet, choosing to stay home.

Naryan Leazer, a 55-year-old financial advisor who lives in the predominantly black north side of Milwaukee, said he, his two daughters and a son-in-law all voted absentee. But the ballot of his wife, Vera, never arrived in the mail. On Tuesday, Leazar said, she made the difficult decision not to participate in the primary.

"We just don't think it's worth the risk of her to stand in a long line to go vote," Leazar said of his spouse, who is 52.

While many other states have delayed their contests, Wisconsin became the first to hold a primary in three weeks — a time when cases of the novel coronavirus exploded and much of the nation entered lockdown. As such, it serves as a test case should the disruption extend into the fall campaign, when Wisconsin will be a major battleground.

Biden, appearing on NBC's "Today" show, reiterated his belief that the November election should be held as planned and said preparations should start now.

"We’re going to have to conduct the election on Nov. 3," Biden said. "We have to make our democracy, as well as dealing with disease, function. We can do both."

Voters line up at a Milwaukee polling site Tuesday. Some reported waiting more than two hours to cast a ballot. (Associated Press) More