Degenhart helps Boise State cruise past Wyoming, stay in Mountain West title hunt

Boise State basketball coach Leon Rice stood in front of a gaggle of media members Thursday in Boise and said junior Tyson Degenhart deserves to be in the running for Mountain West Player of the Year.

Degenhart looked like one of the best in the conference Saturday in Laramia, Wyoming. The two-time All-Mountain West pick led all scores with 22 points, shot 8-for-10 from the floor and 3-for-4 from 3-point range to lead Boise State past Wyoming, 92-72.

Degenhart, who was named Mountain West Freshman of the Year in 2022, scored more than 20 points in a game for the ninth time this season. The first-team all-conference pick from a year ago leads the Broncos (19-8, 10-4 MW) with 16.6 points a game. He’s averaging 18.1 points a night in conference play, which trails only San Diego State’s Jaedon LeDee and Utah State’s Great Osobor.

The Broncos built a double-digit lead in the first half, but Wyoming (13-14, 6-8 MW) cut it to two points late in the half. Degenhart helped spark a 19-6 run that put the Broncos ahead for good and sent them into halftime with a 51-36 lead. He reeled off a quick seven points during the run, and Degenhart’s third 3-pointer of the game gave Boise State a 87-62 lead with less than four minutes left in regulation.

Degenhart got some help Saturday from a defense that racked up nine steals and a team that was dominant on the glass. Boise State out rebounded Wyoming 43-19, scored 19 second-chance points and 48 points in the paint.

“I’m really proud of the guys and proud of how we rebounded because we wore them down on the glass,” Rice told KBOI radio after the game.

O’Mar Stanley finished with 19 points and seven rebounds. Mac Rice added 16 points and point guard Roddie Anderson III finished with 12. Sam Griffin led the Cowboys with 16 points, while Mason Walters finished with 15.

Here’s how Boise State’s NCAA Tournament resume stacks up vs. Mountain West contenders

The big picture

The Broncos win at Wyoming won’t do much for them on paper. The Cowboys are No. 161 in the NET rankings. Winning in such impressive fashion such late in the season could mean something to the NCAA Tournament selection committee, though.

Rice admitted Thursday that it’s not enough to beat the teams you’re supposed to beat this time of year. You have to blow them out. A 20-point win on a conference’s rival’s home court certainly counts as that.

Boise State couldn’t afford a slip up Saturday, and the Broncos can’t afford one Tuesday at Air Force (7 p.m., Mountain West Network). They have to take care of business because they end the season with home games against New Mexico and Nevada and a road game at San Diego State in consecutive games.

The Broncos and Utah State once again have identical 10-4 conference records, which means clinching the top seed in the Mountain West Tournament is still a very real possibility for Boise State.