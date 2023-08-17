New degree at 93: Ohio engineer awarded diploma 30 years after last class

Robert Greathouse, 93, is all smiles Monday after receiving his associate of technical studies degree, 30 years after attending his last class to become the school's oldest graduate during a ceremony at the University of Akron College of Arts and Sciences.

Ohio resident Robert Greathouse hadn't anticipated receiving a degree after his last University of Akron class 30 years ago.

It wasn't part of the plan.

But there he was, Monday, in cap and gown, assembled with family and friends at the Buchtel College of Arts and Sciences.

Greathouse, 93, became University of Akron's oldest graduate at the ceremony, earning his associate's degree in technical studies 65 years after he enrolled in his first class at the college.

From the military to Goodyear Aerospace

Greathouse had been an aircraft mechanic during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1954.

The next year, he used that experience to land a job as an electronics technician at Goodyear Aerospace. But to move up, he needed to hit the books.

"If I took a course, I could get into one of the labs at Goodyear Aerospace," he said.

That was 1958. He enrolled, focused on learning what he needed for the position he wanted rather than a degree.

"That (a degree) wasn't the plan," he said. "The plan was to get a better job."

'You've got to get the tools you need'

In 1960, he was laid off. But he was hired at Lear Siegler Aerospace, climbing from electronics technician to test equipment design engineer. He continued taking courses at University of Akron as needed until 1993.

"I had to, if I was going to get anywhere," he said. "You've got to get the tools you need."

Greathouse designed test equipment for Lear's products, which ranged from generators to hydraulic equipment to aircraft control systems. The work included weapons systems still used today, he said.

"We manufactured the missile defense system (that's) being used (in Ukraine)," he said.

An inspiration to university president

University of Akron President Gary L. Miller told Greathouse he was an inspiration "to everyone in this room."

"Today, you become the oldest (graduate) to earn a degree in the history of the University of Akron," he said.

Cuyahoga Falls resident Tim Greathouse said his father's education and experience remain relevant today.

"You give him an electrical diagram and he'll figure it out for you," he said.

North Ridgeville resident Mary Batyko, one of Greathouse's seven children, said her parents placed a high value on education for their children.

"We had that expectation that you would go to college," said Batyko, an educator in Akron schools.

She said her father is a voracious reader, especially in history and mathematics.

'Amazing' day for university's oldest graduate

Cincinnati resident Jane Rotsching, the youngest of two Greathouse daughters, set the degree process in motion after her father had a medical incident. While searching for records, she found her father's University of Akron transcripts, which indicated he'd taken a significant amount of courses.

She emailed the University of Akron registrar, who contacted Ann Usher, associate dean of Buchtel College.

"They had his transcript," she said.

Usher discovered that Greathouse had accumulated enough credits for an associate of technical studies degree.

Fast forward to Monday, when Miller handed Greathouse his degree, 65 years in the making.

"It's amazing being here today," Greathouse said. "I can't believe it."

