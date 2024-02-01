DEI a 'four-letter word'? Beshear speaks out as Kentucky bills target school programs

FRANKFORT – The Kentucky legislature is considering several bills this session to curb diversity, equity and inclusion measures at schools and other organizations.

Gov. Andy Beshear, though, had a different message Thursday as he and other lawmakers gathered to recognize the start of Black History Month — too often, he said "DEI" is compared to a "four-letter word."

"Diversity is an asset," he said to a crowd at a ceremony at the Kentucky Capitol rotunda. "It makes us stronger. It makes us better."

Equity, he added, is "something we should all want in our heart," while inclusion is "what we teach each and every one of our kids, how we're supposed to approach this world as one people — one Team Kentucky."

Beshear, a Democrat, has little control over what the legislature and its Republican supermajorities pass. He could veto bills when they arrive at his desk, but General Assembly members have the ability to override those vetoes before the session ends.

And several bills pending in the legislature take aim at "DEI" offices and measures at Kentucky schools and universities.

Senate Bill 6, from Sen. Mike Wilson, R-Bowling Green, would let college employees and students sue if they believe they’ve faced discrimination over “refusal to support or endorse any divisive concept," such as superiority of one race or sex, that someone can be "inherently privileged, racist, sexist, or oppressive" because of their sex or racial background, that a person should feel guilt or discomfort due to their race or sexual identity and that Kentucky and the U.S. as a whole are racist or sexist.

SB 6 has eight other co-sponsors in the Kentucky Senate. It's been assigned to the Senate Education Committee but has not come up for discussion.

Another proposal, Senate Bill 93 would stop public and charter schools from using programs or training that promote "diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging or promote or engage in political or social activism" while cutting language calling on schools to use a "trauma-informed approach" with students who have been impacted by trauma along with ending diversity and bias awareness training for school resource officers.

Sen. Stephen Meredith, R-Leitchfield, is the bill's sponsor and has said "trauma-informed approaches" cut parents out of discussions, according to the Kentucky Lantern. His bill, with three other co-sponsors, was also assigned to the Senate Education Committee.

And in the other chamber, the wide-ranging House Bill 9 would prevent Kentucky universities from requiring anyone to endorse or condemn particular political or social ideologies and prevent differential treatment in employment or student enrollment due to race, sex, nationality or religion. It would also outlaw influencing the composition of a school's student body based on race or sex, prevent colleges from putting any resources toward "the promotion of discriminatory topics" and prohibit courses that promote "discriminatory topics or DEI initiatives" from counting toward academic credit.

HB 9 is sponsored by Rep. Jennifer Decker, R-Waddy, who said in a release the bill is aimed at "providing much-needed oversight to our public universities, which were founded on the promise of opportunity for all but have seemingly lost their way.” It has 18 other co-sponsors and is pending in the House Education Committee.

Legislators will be in session through the end of March, and Beshear will have 10 days to veto bills after that. Legislators will gavel back in on April 12 and April 15 and would have an opportunity at that time to override vetoes.

