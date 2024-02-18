DEI programs are under attack nationwide. But Fresno colleges celebrate Black History | Opinion

While diversity, equity, inclusion and access programs are under scrutiny, I am so pleased that State Center Community College District’s commitment to them resulted in a board resolution being adopted declaring February as Black History Month.

The pervasive debate around social justice issues and vitriol aimed at people of color, specifically, Black Americans, makes it ever more important to spotlight and celebrate their significant achievements throughout our history and the challenges that many in our country have faced and continue to confront today.

The observance of Black History Month supports our district’s vision and mission to advance student achievement and provide an innovative, inclusive and anti-racist teaching and learning experience. During Black History month, our colleges have planned:

A focus on Black Americans and the arts

Speeches and presentations by prominent Black Americans, including a speech by social activist, author, film producer and digital music pioneer Chuck D,

A Night in Black History community event

A “Walk in Peace” concert celebrating the life of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The National African American Read-In, the first and oldest event dedicated to diversity in literature

These events raise awareness not only of the achievements of Black Americans, but also provide needed context for the importance of DEIA programs at our colleges and throughout the nation. This awareness may help blunt the wave of attacks and legislative proposals to curtail DEIA programs.

Our commitment to DEIA goes beyond just a moment of celebration during Black History Month. We always seek to attract and retain a diverse student body, faculty and staff, because this diversity makes us stronger.

Opinion

Community colleges are a system of opportunity, providing the gateway to higher education for first-generation students, or for returning students seeking to further their education. We provide education for students with financial situations that prevent them from starting at a four-year college, and for those who may not have fared as well in high school so they have the opportunity to attend college.

Once these students are in our colleges, we provide the services and support that enable them to stay in school and succeed:

Support and affinity groups for diverse students, such as foster youth, LGBTIA+, rising scholars and veterans

Connections with historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) so that our Black students, and all our students, have options to continue their education

Extensive programs that provide information and academic counseling to new and continuing undocumented students who meet the requirements of the California Dream Act

Financial aid through federal and state programs for those who need it, so that college is affordable

We offer a welcoming and inclusive learning environment to over 40,000 students each semester, all with different backgrounds and life experiences, but all with a single focus: to achieve their personal goals.

A diverse workforce achieved through equal employment opportunities results in benefits for our students, employees, and community at-large, and we take active and intentional steps to create an environment that fosters diversity and promotes excellence.

I’m always inspired by what I learn at the Black History Month events on our campuses. These events bring our community together, and I see the fruits of our DEIA programs. It is troubling that critics seek to end or curtail such programs through legislation and litigation, yet we will continue to inform and educate.

We have come so far to build a fair, just and equal society. Perhaps I am too much of an optimist, but I firmly believe that if critics had a better understanding of the challenges Black Americans have faced and continue to face, as well as a better understanding of the DEIA programs designed to address those challenges, they would have new insights that might better inform their views.

It has been and will continue to be a great month on our campuses and I am proud to be a member of such a supportive and inclusive community.

For more information about our Black History Month activities, click on the college links below:

▪ Fresno City College https://www.fresnocitycollege.edu/news/2024/black-history-month.html

▪ Clovis Community College https://www.cloviscollege.edu/landing/black-history-month-2024.html

▪ Madera Community College https://www.maderacollege.edu/campus-life/campus-events/black-history-month.html

▪ Reedley College https://www.reedleycollege.edu/events/college-hour-black-history-months-guest-speaker-actor,-director,-and-professor-keith-arthur-bolden.html

Dr. Carole Goldsmith is the chancellor of the State Center Community College District.

Dr. Carole Goldsmith, chancellor of the State Center Community College District in Fresno. Contributed