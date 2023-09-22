Deiah Riley live at Columbia Restaurant | 6AM
Here are the best foldable phones you can get right now, from Samsung and Google handsets to everything in between.
The Orange County Register reporter had his credential suspended for two weeks after the university claimed he violated media guidelines.
"It was such an emotional moment and one that I will remember for the rest of my life."
This week I’ve been in San Francisco for TechCrunch Disrupt 2023. It's been a three-day journey jam-packed with panels, booths and conversations around tech, AI, space, security and, of course, crypto. During the event, 20 startups pitched their companies live as part of TechCrunch Startup Battlefield at Disrupt 2023.
Cherry says he wanted "Young Love" to "feel like a live-action show and kind of a familiar sitcom, but we also wanted it to be something that kids can enjoy, too."
YouTube today announced a new feature coming to its short-form video platform Shorts that will allow users to leverage AI tools to create videos. The feature, called Dream Screen, will allow users to create an AI-generated video or image background just by typing in what you want to see. For example, explained YouTube CEO Neal Mohan at the company's live event "Made on YouTube" this morning, you could type in something as crazy as "a panda drinking coffee," and then the video image appears on the screen.
Uber Eats has confirmed its plans to launch a chatbot function later this year to customers in the U.S., U.K., Australia and Canada. Initially, the so-called AI assistant will help users find restaurant deals and easily reorder favorites on the app. Later, the assistant will help users meal plan, find sales on grocery items and order ingredients from recipes, according to Uber.
Join us for live coverage directly from Amazon's HQ2, where the company is expected to unveil the latest Echo, Fire TV and Kindle devices -- and likely even more from its other brands.
In the majority of cases, things work out just fine, but if a patient has liver failure, things can get hairy pretty fast. Over time, that’s the problem In Diagnostics is hoping to solve, although it has a few regulatory hurdles to jump through before the device shows up in an ambulance near you. For now, the company is focusing on the veterinary market and is announcing that it’s starting to ship its products to the first wave of customers.
Content creator Taylor King calls her Downtown Los Angeles apartment "The Juice Box" and has filled it with an iconic array of personal touches that reflect her infectious personality. The post This apartment in the sky is the party pad of our dreams appeared first on In The Know.
Make a gourmet meal that won't break the bank with '$10 Fine Dining' as we follow along with chef Sakari Smithwick his favorite recipe for chickpea curry stew. The post Cook dinner for the family on a budget with chef Sakari Smithwick’s chickpea curry stew appeared first on In The Know.
It's rarely easy to buy a home. And if you can find a house you love, the question becomes: Is now a good time to buy?
X owner Elon Musk today floated the idea that the social network formerly known as Twitter may no longer be a free site. In a live-streamed conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, Musk said the company was "moving to a small monthly payment" for the use of the X system. "It's the only way I can think of to combat vast armies of bots," explained Musk.
Raghav Poddar was studying computer science at Columbia University when he became intrigued by the challenges restaurant owners were facing maintaining an online presence. A self-described "foodie," Poddar -- who didn't have much time to cook meals -- was a heavy user of food delivery and pickup services in New York City. "Many restaurants don't have much of an online presence, but they have the ability to cook more dishes and cuisines representative of their communities," Poddar told TechCrunch in an email interview.
The US has seen a record 23 billion-dollar climate disasters so far this year — and major food and beverage execs are paying attention.
Yahoo Finance goes one-on-one with San Francisco Mayor London Breed as her city hosts Salesforce's annual Dreamforce conference.
Watch Fantasy Football Live on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET for sit-start advice to help get your Week 2 lineup ready for victory.
This ergonomic high-back desk chair with lumbar support is the top pick for those with poor posture and comes in handy for college all-nighters.
What you pay for car insurance can differ if you’re married vs. single. Here’s how marital status plays a role in car insurance rates.
United Auto Workers leaders are considering targeted strikes at a few Detroit factories if they can’t reach contract agreements by a Thursday deadline.