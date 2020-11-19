DEINOVE signs an Evaluation and Technology Development License with DSM

Deinove
·3 min read

DEINOVE signs an Evaluation and Technology Development License with DSM

DEINOVE (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI), a French biotech company that pioneers the application of biodiversity from the natural environment to tackle the global challenge of antimicrobial resistance and the need for next-generation active ingredients for Health, announces the signing of an evaluation and technology development license with DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living.

Under the agreement, DSM will evaluate the potential of a microbial strain from DEINOVE as a feed additive; selected and characterized during the Color-2B program. The evaluation and technology development program is undertaken and supervised by DSM. For the exclusive purpose of the performance of the collaboration activities, DSM is granted a temporary exclusive license to use DEINOVE’s proprietary strain, as well as the background intellectual property related to the strain and required for the collaboration activities. In consideration of these provisions, DEINOVE will receive a upfront and milestone payments during program execution (undisclosed amount). Upon DSM’s decision that the collaboration activities are successful, DEINOVE and DSM will pursue negotiations for a commercial license agreement.

"This collaboration with a major player in the field of animal nutrition is totally in line with our R&D partnering strategy in the non-therapeutic activities and underlines the quality of the work that has been done in the Color-2B program” commented Alexis Rideau, Deputy CEO of DEINOVE. "We hope that the evaluation and technology development program will lead to the launch of a new active ingredient that has been brought to light by DEINOVE from its proprietary strain collection.”

ABOUT DEINOVE

DEINOVE is a French biotech company pioneer in the exploration and exploitation of biodiversity from the natural environment to tackle the global challenge of antimicrobial resistance and the need for next-generation active ingredients for Health.

The Company has built a unique collection of over 10,000 bacterial strains and has developed a fully integrated technological platform that brings together the best of biological culture, synthetic biology and micro-biotechnology.

Today, DEINOVE has several development programs underway, including the antibiotic candidate DNV3837, in a Phase II clinical trial in severe gastrointestinal infections with Clostridioides difficile, a real therapeutic challenge. Through its other program AGIR (Antibiotics against Resistant Infectious Germs), supported by Bpifrance, it is also continuing its exploration of biodiversity to supply its portfolio with new molecules. It relies on its own biodiversity and on the one entrusted to it by other specialists in the field.

DEINOVE has also developed and brought to market four particularly innovative active ingredients: two products produced by Deinococcus geothermalis (phytoene and neurosporene), as well as two cell extracts developed in collaboration.

DEINOVE, located in the Euromédecine science park in Montpellier, employs 56 people, mainly researchers, engineers and technicians, and has filed over 350 patent applications internationally. It is listed on EURONEXT GROWTH® (ALDEI – code ISIN FR0010879056).

CONTACTS

Investors
Mario Alcaraz
Chief Financial and Administrative Officer
Phone: +33 (0)4 48 19 01 00
ir@deinove.com



Media
ALIZE RP - Caroline Carmagnol
Phone: +33 (0)6 64 18 99 59
communication@deinove.com


Attachment


Latest Stories

  • How Biden's White House media operation will differ from Trump's

    The White House Press Office, one of the most visible parts of any presidential administration, is going to look very different under Joe Biden. 

  • Sources say outgoing Democratic Rep. Max Rose is mulling run for NYC mayor

    After losing his House seat, Staten Island congressman Max Rose has begun laying the groundwork for a potential mayoral campaign in New York City.

  • Trump in exile: How he will remain a force in the GOP, and a threat to Biden's politics of unity

    Barring something unforeseen, President Trump will leave the White House in January, but he can — and probably will — retain his grip on our politics.

  • Delaware Teens Lured a Classmate Into the Woods—Then Murdered Her With a Baseball Bat: Prosecutors

    A Delaware teenager has been charged with murder after allegedly luring her classmate into the woods and beating her to death alongside the girl’s ex-boyfriend, prosecutors said.Annika Stalczynski, 17, was arrested on Monday after a New Castle County grand jury indicted her on several charges—including first-degree murder, possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, and conspiracy—for Madison Sparrow’s Oct. 2 slaying, according to the Delaware Attorney General’s office. Prosecutors allege Stalczynski, along with Sparrow’s ex-boyfriend, 19-year-old Noah Sharp, conspired to lure the teenager to the woods behind Maclary Elementary School, before they ambushed and fatally beat her with a metal baseball bat.The grand jury also indicted Sharp, who was arrested a few days after Sparrow’s death, on the same charges. The teenagers are in custody on $1 million bail.Utah Man Dies in Car Crash After Confessing He Killed His Wife: Authorities“Every murder is an outrage, but the murder of a child strikes at everything we hold dear,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a statement. “Madison was stolen from her family and friends with her life and her dreams still ahead of her. A life has been taken and a cruel trauma has been inflicted on hundreds of people who knew and loved this kind, gentle young woman.”“My heart aches for Madi’s parents, the Sparrow family, and the entire Newark Charter community. We can never replace what these people have lost, but we can—and will—hold her killers accountable,” she added.According to court documents, prosecutors allege Sparrow, a junior at Newark Charter School, was reported missing by her mother at around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 after she did not return from a trip to the store with a girlfriend.Another Fort Hood Soldier Has Been Arrested for Murder: AuthoritiesThe following day, police issued a Gold Alert for Sparrow—a notification that’s typically sent out when a senior citizen, suicidal person, or a person with a disability has gone missing. Investigators also spoke to friends and family, who revealed the 17-year-old had gone “to an area in Newark where her ex-boyfriend Noah, was located.”When authorities went to the “wooded area,” which was located behind Maclary Elementary School, they found an aluminum baseball bat, droplets of blood, and Sparrow’s clothing, according to court documents.Prosecutors state Sharp used the bat to fatally beat Sparrow to death—and that Stalczynski had planned the murder with the 19-year-old. An autopsy report confirmed Sparrow died of blunt force trauma to the head.It is not immediately clear why Stalczynski assisted Sharp in the grisly crime. But according to State Prosecutor A.J. Roop, Stalczynski and Sparrow were classmates at the Newark high school and had "known each other for some time."“I believe that they had a relationship going back over a number of years,” Roop said, according to Delaware Online. “I won't get into much more than that, or what the status was recently, but they were acquaintances, and they did know each other.”When investigators questioned Sharp on Oct. 5, following his arrest, the 19-year-old admitted he murdered his ex-girlfriend—confirming he used the bat to commit the crime, court documents state. Sharp added that after killing Sparrow, he moved her body to another “wooded area” about 20 minutes away from the elementary school off Route 896. Hours later, authorities found her body.Grand Jury Declines to Charge Officer Who Killed 21-Year-Old Dreasjon ReedSparrow’s death was met with an outcry of support online, where hundreds sent their condolences and shared stories about the 17-year-old and her family. Two vigils were also held in her honor—one in New Jersey and one at her high school—where hundreds of people met to honor the teenager described by her grandfather as “wise beyond her years.”“To think such a bright light is extinguished at such a young age senselessly,” Sparrow's grandfather, Tom Mason, said at one vigil last month. “This was not an illness. This was not even a car accident. It was an act of violence. It’s inconceivable.”Although prosecutors do not state in court documents why Sharp wanted to kill his ex-girlfriend, they do reveal the 19-year-old admitted the crime was premeditated and that he and Stalczynski murdered Sparrow “in the afternoon/evening hours” the day the teenager went missing.On Tuesday, Jennings stressed his office cannot reveal any possible motives or additional details about the grisly crime because prosecutors are “ethically restrained, for good reason.”“We want to make sure that fair trial rights are preserved, and quite frankly, we cannot imagine how painful this is for Madison's family and friends,” Jennings said. “We don't want them to suffer anymore.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • President-elect Joe Biden approaches 80 million votes

    President-elect Joe Biden's winning tally is approaching a record 80 million votes as Democratic bastions continue to count ballots and the 2020 election cracks turnout records.

  • Taiwan grounds F-16 fighter fleet after jet disappears during a nighttime training mission

    Taiwan has grounded all of its F-16 fighter jets for safety checks as rescuers continue to search for one that went missing during a training exercise, authorities said Wednesday. The decision removes around 150 planes from Taiwan's skies, leaving the democratic island relying on an even more limited fleet to warn off Chinese jets that have been buzzing it at an unprecedented rate in recent months. The air force said a single-seat F-16 flown by a 44-year-old pilot disappeared from radar at an altitude of some 6,000 feet (1,800 metres) two minutes after taking off from Hualien air base in eastern Taiwan on Tuesday night. The disappearance comes less than three weeks after a pilot was killed when his F-5E fighter jet crashed into the sea during training, prompting a similar grounding. "The rescue mission is our top priority now. The air force has grounded all F-16s for checks and I've instructed an investigation into the cause of the incident," President Tsai Ing-wen told reporters. Taiwan lives under the constant threat of invasion by China, which views the island as its own territory and has vowed to seize it one day, by force if necessary.

  • Iraq-Saudi Arabia border crossing opens for trade, first time since 1990

    AL-NUKHAIB, Iraq (Reuters) - Iraq and Saudi Arabia opened the Arar border crossing for trade for the first time in three decades, the Iraqi border ports commission said on Wednesday. Arar has been closed since 1990 after the two countries cut ties following Saddam Hussein's invasion of Kuwait. Iraqi and Saudi officials including the Saudi ambassador to Iraq toured the site on Wednesday.

  • Suburban Milwaukee officer who killed 3 since 2015 resigns

    A suburban Milwaukee police officer who has fatally shot three people in the line of duty since 2015, including a teenager outside a mall in February, is expected to receive about $130,000 for resigning from the force. The Wauwatosa Common Council approved a separation agreement with Joseph Mensah on Tuesday night, effective Nov. 30. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office has ruled all three shootings by Mensah were justified self-defense.

  • Graham rebuffs 'the Squad' on calls for him to resign over Georgia meddling

    Sen. Lindsey Graham fired back on Wednesday at Democrats calling on him to resign following reports that he asked election officials in key swing states to intervene in the vote counting process in ways that could help President Trump.

  • Oil companies tighten Nigeria security as protests, job losses stoke tension

    Oil companies have asked security services to tighten surveillance as violent anti-police brutality protests and the expected sacking of hundreds of workers worsen desperation in the region, industry sources told Reuters. Already unemployment is above 40% in Nigeria's energy regions and observers say further job losses could aggravate problems of pipeline tapping, illegal oil refining and pirate attacks. "It's going to increase the desperation in the region, which leads to criminality," said Ken Henshaw, executive director at Port Harcourt-based NGO We The People.

  • GOP increasingly accepts Trump's defeat — but not in public

    When Kamala Harris returned to the Senate this week for the first time as vice president-elect, her Republican colleagues offered their congratulations and Sen. Lindsey Graham greeted her with a fist bump. It was a sign that many Republicans have privately acknowledged what they refuse to say openly: Democrat Joe Biden and Harris won the election and will take office in January.

  • Trump appoints speechwriter fired for attending conference with white nationalists to commission that preserves Holocaust memorials

    Darren Beattie, a former speechwriter fired from the White House in 2018 for attending a conference at which white supremacists were also present, has been appointed to a commission tasked with preserving Holocaust-related sites across Europe.

  • Cuomo warns law enforcement they have to implement his Thanksgiving Covid restrictions

    Sheriffs told residents not to worry about police checking on them

  • Malaysia's Najib seeks to depose Goldman Sachs, ex-banker in 1MDB defence

    Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak asked a U.S. court on Tuesday for permission to seek documents and testimony from investment bank Goldman Sachs to help in his defence against criminal charges in Malaysia over the 1MDB financial scandal. Najib, who is on bail after being sentenced to 12 years in jail in July on charges of corruption and money laundering, is expected to appeal the conviction in February and faces four more trials related to the scandal. The U.S. Justice Department has said about $4.5 billion was misappropriated from state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), which Najib co-founded in 2009, including some funds Goldman had helped raise for the firm.

  • Taiwan refuses to renew pro-China news channel's license

    Taiwan’s government refused to renew the broadcast license of a leading pro-China cable news channel on Wednesday, prompting complaints of political interference. The National Communications Commission cited repeated violations of rules on accurate reporting in saying it had rejected CTiTV’s application to renew its license. The channel is owned by the Want Want China Times media group, which also publishes one of Taiwan’s main newspapers and has long been associated with a Beijing-friendly political view, partly attributed to its extensive business interests in China.

  • Biden says the Trump White House won't give him COVID stockpile information. Here it is.

    President-elect Joe Biden blasted the Trump administration Wednesday for refusing to share information needed to help his incoming team battle the coronavirus pandemic, including information on supplies in the national stockpile.

  • French children could get ID numbers to keep them from 'the clutches of Islamists'

    Each child in France will be given an ID number to ensure they are attending school and not in “the clutches of Islamists” under a proposed French law on preventing radicalisation in the wake of a string of attacks. In September, President Emmanuel Macron had already set out plans to tackle what he called the "Islamist separatism" in poor French neighbourhoods, citing claims of children from ultraconservative Muslim families being taken out of school, and sporting and cultural associations being used to indoctrinate youth. "We must save our children from the clutches of the Islamists," interior minister Gérald Darmanin told Le Figaro newspaper on Wednesday. The legislation would ban homeschooling from the age of three bar very limited cases. The draft bill, which was completed after an Islamist beheaded teacher Samuel Paty outside Paris last month, would also make it a crime to intimidate public servants on religious grounds. Another clause cracks down on online hate speech by enabling judges to hold fasttrack trials of terror suspects.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Austin, Texas

    From a vintage trailer to a lush 1950s bungalow, AD has you covered &nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Chuck Grassley, Senate's oldest Republican and third in line to president, tests positive for coronavirus

    The 87-year-old senator chairs the Senate Finance Committee and is the president pro tempore of the Senate, making him third in line for the presidency.

  • Turkey's behaviour "widening its separation" from EU, Borrell says

    Turkey's rhetoric on Cyprus is aggravating tensions with the European Union and Ankara must understand that its behaviour is "widening its separation" from the 27-nation bloc, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday. "We consider the recent actions and statements by Turkey related to Cyprus contrary to the United Nations resolutions and further igniting tensions," Borrell told a news conference after a meeting of EU foreign ministers.