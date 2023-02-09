Deion Sanders doesn't think anyone will break Tom Brady's Super Bowl wins record
Colorado head coach, and former NFL player, Deion Sanders, explains why he thinks Tom Brady's Super Bowl record is untouchable.
Colorado Buffaloes coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders says no one will come close to Tom Brady's record 7 Super Bowl rings.
