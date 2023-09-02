Deion Sanders leads Colorado out of tunnel, walks longest distance since surgery

The Deion Sanders era at Colorado is underway.

Deion Sanders leads his Colorado Buffaloes out onto the field for their opener at TCU pic.twitter.com/ORulYrUYf4 — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) September 2, 2023

Sanders, who had two toes amputated due to blood clots from a prior surgery, has been dealing with mobility issues. Sanders told USA Today his goal was to run the Buffaloes out of the tunnel and stand for the entirety of the game.

Sanders did not run out of the tunnel but he walked in front of the team. It’s the longest distance he has walked since his surgery.

He’s been on his feet the majority of the first half. With seven minutes remaining in the first half, Sanders took off his shoe and sat down.

Sanders interviewed for the head coaching position at TCU prior to the hiring of Sonny Dykes. Now, he’s coaching in Fort Worth on the away sidelines.