Deion Sanders made a list of HBCU players who should be drafted. Here's where they landed.
Before the 2022 NFL Draft began, Jackson State coach Deion Sanders made a list of 16 HBCU football prospects who he felt deserved to be drafted.
It was part of a continued effort from the Pro Football Hall-of-Famer to spotlight HBCU football and create more pathways to the NFL.
Four HBCU players were selected in the NFL Draft this year, a positive sign after no HBCU players were drafted in 2021. Sanders had two of the four players on his list.
Southern offensive lineman Ja'Tyre Carter (Chicago Bears) and South Carolina State defensive back Decobie Durant (Los Angeles Rams) were not on Sanders list.
After the draft, several players including Jackson State's Keith Corbin signed undrafted free agent deals.
Here's a look at where each of the players on Sanders' list landed in the NFL.
Antwan Collier
Florida A&M, Defensive Back
Where he landed: Undrafted.
Aqeel Glass
Alabama A&M, Quarterback
Where he landed: Invited to Tampa Bay Buccaneers mini camp.
Dee Anderson
Alabama A&M, Wide Receiver
Where he landed: Invited to New Orleans Saints mini camp.
De'Shaan Dixon
Norfolk State, Defensive Lineman
Where he landed: Signed undrafted free agent contract with Jacksonville Jaguars.
Ezra Gray
Alabama State, Running Back
Where he landed: Undrafted.
Jah-Maine Martin
North Carolina A&T, Running Back
Where he landed: Invited to Indianapolis Colts mini-camp.
James Houston
Jackson State, Linebacker
Where he landed: Drafted by Detroit Lions in sixth round, No. 217 overall.
Jerry Garner
Mississippi Valley State, Linebacker
Where he landed: Undrafted
Joshua Williams
Fayetteville State, Defensive Back
Where he landed: Drafted by Kansas City Chiefs in fourth round, No. 135 overall.
Keenan Forbes
Florida A&M, Offensive Lineman
Where he landed: Invited to Seattle Seahawks mini camp.
Keith Corbin
Jackson State, Wide Receiver
Where he landed: Signed undrafted free agent contract with Buffalo Bills.
Marquis McClain
Southern, Wide Receiver
Where he landed: Invited to Seattle Seahawks mini camp.
Shemar Bridges
Fort Valley State, Wide Receiver
Where he landed: Invited to Baltimore Ravens mini camp.
Tevin Singleton
Bowie State, Defensive Back
Where he landed: Undrafted.
Will Adams
Virginia State, Defensive Back
Where he landed: Invited to Atlanta Falcons mini camp.
Zabrian Moore
Alabama A&M, Wide Receiver
Where he landed: Undrafted.
