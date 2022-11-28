What Deion Sanders said about Colorado football coaching job offer: 'Report is true'

Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders was asked during his SWAC coaching call on Monday if the reports that were reported by FOX Sports Bruce Feldman true about his being offered the Colorado coaching job.

"Yeah, definitely," Sanders said, "the report is true. I am not going to sit up here and tell all of my business, but they are not the only ones. I would be a liar if I sat up here and told you they didn't. You know they did, I know they did and everybody knows they did. It is what it is."

Sanders said for someone who hasn't had that experience, it can get intoxicating. Sanders, however, said attention is nothing new to him. Instead, he wants to share the spotlight on his team and HBCU football.

Sanders has led the Tigers to an 11-0 record this season and is considered a candidate for FBS coaching vacancies.

Colorado has only two winning seasons in the past decade and is looking for a new leader after firing Karl Dorrell last month after the Buffaloes started this season 0-5.

The timing of the report coincides with Colorado athletic director Rick George saying he wants to have a new coach in place before Dec. 5. That's when the transfer portal for college football officially opens.

Sanders has a 26-5 record in his three years at Jackson State. The Tigers play Southern in the SWAC Championship at 3 p.m. Saturday at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

