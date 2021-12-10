Deion Sanders says he'd be $20 million richer if he had Brittany Renner's advice at Florida State

Deion Sanders believes Brittany Renner's advice to the Jackson State football team could be worth millions.

On his podcast, 21st and Prime, Sanders said he'd be much richer if he had the star Instagram model's advice when he was in college at Florida State.

"Let me tell you something. If I had her in my ear," Sanders said. "If I had been sitting in that room at Florida State and I had her come and lay it out like she laid it out. If I would have had that I would be at least $20 million richer."

"Oh really?" responded Renner, who was a guest on the show.

"Yeah, because of the game," Sanders said. "Because everything she elaborated on, I would have been more prepared for the game of life. I was prepared for the game of football, but not that other game. Because I was so locked in. And then I misconstrued what love and some women were. If I would have had that, I promise you, at least 20. At least $20 million richer because of the divorces, the lawyer fees, all the bull junk that I've gone through as a man."

Sanders explained why he had Renner speak to the team.

"I do not want my players, my sons, my coaches, everybody that was in there. Equipment men, equipment women, I do not want them to go through that," he said. "That's why. She told them the God's honest truth. So helpful. She was very vulnerable, they saw a side that the public really doesn't see. Because she really has heart and she really wants love. She really does."

Renner, a Jackson State alum, said she left Jackson State because she was "too in love to function." She was dating a Jackson State football player at the time.

"It was definitely a process for me because I realized the love I was searching for was the love I just wasn't giving to myself," Renner said. "So now that I've felt that love that I was chasing after, I'm not just up and leaving a situation or my foundation anymore. But at that time when you're 21 years old, you're chasing after something you've never seen before in your life. So yeah, I was in love, he left school early, he was a couple years older than me, I followed behind him, I moved to Michigan, got a regular old job, I was a special needs caregiver, a number instructor, all that jazz and stuff."

Renner explained her reaction to the attention the video clips of her speaking with the team received.

"People were stunned," Renner said. "They were like 'why did he bring her.' But they were like 'this is genius.' So honestly, the reaction, it blew my mind. I don't want to sound surprised but it was like Deion you know, you're the best to do it.:"

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Deion Sanders says Brittany Renner's advice could have saved him money