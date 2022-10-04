Deion Sanders says stop comparing Micah Parsons to Lawrence Taylor

Reuters

In an abandoned tower block damaged by Russian shelling in Ukraine's second city, Olga Kobzar plans to tough out winter for as long as she can without electricity, water and central heating by lighting the gas stove in her kitchen for warmth. The 70-year-old, who lives alone in a devastated district of northern Kharkiv where the temperature can fall to -20 Celsius (-4 Fahrenheit), is at the sharp end of what Ukrainian officials say will be the grimmest winter in decades. She is the last remaining inhabitant of her tower block in the Saltivka district, around 30 km (20 miles) from the Russian border.