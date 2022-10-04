Deion Sanders says stop comparing Micah Parsons to Lawrence Taylor
Deion Sanders recently joined Mackenzie Salmon on Sports Seriously and discussed budding superstar Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys.
Deion Sanders recently joined Mackenzie Salmon on Sports Seriously and discussed budding superstar Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys.
In an abandoned tower block damaged by Russian shelling in Ukraine's second city, Olga Kobzar plans to tough out winter for as long as she can without electricity, water and central heating by lighting the gas stove in her kitchen for warmth. The 70-year-old, who lives alone in a devastated district of northern Kharkiv where the temperature can fall to -20 Celsius (-4 Fahrenheit), is at the sharp end of what Ukrainian officials say will be the grimmest winter in decades. She is the last remaining inhabitant of her tower block in the Saltivka district, around 30 km (20 miles) from the Russian border.
Miles Sanders had a career-high in yards rushing and carries as the Eagles overcame a 14-0 deficit to beat the Jaguars 29-21.
LeBron James was wowed by Patrick Mahomes’ throws on Sunday.
This story of the Chiefs’ offensive line, motivation and revenge starts with a one-on-one conversation inside the Bucs’ locker room. With Shaquil Barrett.
Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin commented on the recent spate of midseason firings, as well as the Tigers' quarterback and offensive line depth.
All hail Cooper Rush for the job he did as the starting QB for the Dallas Cowboys. Dak Prescott best be his equal.
Fans have a pretty good guess of who will carry on the Black Panther title.View Entire Post ›
With King Henry rolling and a strong defensive front, bettors may want to jump on the Titans now.
The Lakers front office couldn't come to a consensus and didn't do the deal, according to a new report.
Will Dissly says it’s time to stop talking about Seattle’s former quarterback and start focusing on how well its new one is playing.
(Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul called on the Biden administration to present a “federal solution” to the influx of thousands of migrants that are being bused from border states, saying the state can only do so much.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCr
Atlanta has opened the season with a perfect 4-0 record against the spread.
Former Ohio State football quarterback Stanley Jackson is enjoying watching his sons star for Westerville North.
One Patriots legend had harsh criticism for rookie cornerback Jack Jones after his performance in last week's loss to the Packers.
The Colts traded the quarterback to the Washington Commanders. How much he's on the field this year plays a role in next year's NFL Draft.
Trent Dilfer breaks down Justin Fields' performance against the Giants on Sunday.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said DC Dan Quinn stayed with the team because he made it happen with a big raise on his contract.
Till's accuser is now 88 years old, and has yet to be held accountable for his 1955 lynching.
Not only was Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel living that dream, but things could not have started better with Miami winning its first three games.
This deal won't last long.