DeKalb 17-year-old dies after brother shoots him, police say

A 17-year-old died Monday morning after police say his brother shot him.

The shooting happened at a home off Young Knoll and Young Lane in the Redan area.

Once police got to the scene, they found 17-year-old Dimitri Hayes with a gunshot wound.

He died at Grady Memorial Hospital.

The suspect, Xavier Hayes, 17, was arrested and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

The victim and suspect are brothers.

