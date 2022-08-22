DeKalb 17-year-old dies after brother shoots him, police say
A 17-year-old died Monday morning after police say his brother shot him.
The shooting happened at a home off Young Knoll and Young Lane in the Redan area.
Once police got to the scene, they found 17-year-old Dimitri Hayes with a gunshot wound.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
Braves fans boo Marcell Ozuna in first appearance since DUI arrest
4 shot inside Clayton County Walmart after man mishandles gun, police say
Man sentenced to life plus 375 years for shooting Fulton County detective in back of head
He died at Grady Memorial Hospital.
The suspect, Xavier Hayes, 17, was arrested and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.
The victim and suspect are brothers.
This is a developing story. Stay with WSBTV.com and Channel 2 Action News for the latest.
IN OTHER NEWS