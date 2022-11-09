DeKalb brother, sister watching TV at home shot to death in apparent drive-by shooting

An adult brother and sister were both shot and killed as they watched TV inside their Stone Mountain house after someone fired dozens of shots into their home.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan was on Olde Street in Stone Mountain, where the victims’ mother, Valerie Jones, was also at the house when shots rang out.

Now, she’s asking who did this and why.

“My house is riddled with bullets,” Jones said. “These murders are senseless. My children were sitting in their home, looking at TV. they didn’t expect to die tonight.”

Jones said she believes someone fired on the family’s house with an automatic weapon, but she has no idea who would target her children, Shanterriah and Darrell Wheelus.

