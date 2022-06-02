Dekalb County cracking down on contraband in jails

DeKalb County’s Operation Spring Cleaning involved a crackdown of contraband in county jails.

As a result of the operation, deputies found 15 shanks, three phones and fishing line, which could be used to choke someone.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Randy Akies told us the contraband problem is one they’ve been trying to solve all year.

“We are smarter than the average criminal. Today’s operation proved that, as you see here on the table,” Akies said.

The department said deputies from Fulton and Fayette count ies, as well as DeKalb County police, also helped with this crackdown.

