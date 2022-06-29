DeKalb County DA declines to charge officer who killed man having mental episode

No charges will be filed against the officer who killed Matthew Zadok Williams DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston announced on Tuesday.

“My son should be alive...my son should be alive,” Williams mother Chris Lewis said.

Lewis stood next to her attorney on Tuesday after learning the Dekalb County officers who shot and killed her son in April last year will not be charged.

“The other shameful thing is that these officers have suffered no consequences whatsoever,” Lewis said.

“After review of all the evidence and the facts and the law and body cameras and reviewing all the circumstances we found that use of force was justified under the law,” Boston said.

The caller thought Williams was homeless and lurking around the property. A portion of the police bodycam video showed Williams lunge at an officer with a knife.

An officer fired a shot and then video showed Williams run back inside his home.

“Please sir, I’m begging you. I’m a black man...you’re a black man. You don’t have to die today,” an officer can be overheard saying on bodycam video.

The family complained that nobody gave Williams aid.

Dekalb County officials say that is because fire rescue policy prohibits EMT’s from rendering aid at a crime scene, until that scene is deemed safe by the police.

“This is not over. My son’s death will not be in vain. Change will come,” Lewis said.

