DeKalb County explosion destroys home near Earlville, 1 injured

TechCrunch

Synthetic aperture radar startup Capella Space is replacing founder Payam Banazadeh with a new CEO who will start at the end of the month, the company said Tuesday morning. Banazadeh will continue to serve on Capella’s board. "Effective October 23rd, I will be stepping down from my role as Capella’s CEO, passing the torch to an exceptional leader, Frank Backes, whom we just hired after conducting an extensive search," Banazadeh said in a blog post on the transition.