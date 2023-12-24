DeKalb County highway fully reopened following shooting investigation

A busy DeKalb County highway has been fully reopened after officials say officers were investigating a shooting.

DeKalb County police told Channel 2 Action News officers were called to Highway 78 Eastbound past Mountain Industrial Boulevard to investigate a person shot.

Witnesses told Channel 2 Action News that they saw a man lying on the side of the highway with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the highway was partially shut down due to the investigation.

No further information has been provided.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to DeKalb County police for more information but has not received a response.

