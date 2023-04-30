DeKalb County man arrested in connection with South Carolina murder

Deputies in Aiken County, South Carolina have arrested the suspect in the March 14th shooting death of a DeKalb County man.

On March 14, deputies responded to reports of a man lying in a ditch near Kitchings Road and Old Barnwell Road in Aiken County.

When deputies arrived, they found Jarvon Stapleton, 24, of Stonecrest, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his head and hand.

Stapelton was taken to Aiken Regional Medical Centers, then to Augusta University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators were able to identify Barry Junior Bellinger, 37, of Lithonia as the suspect in the murder.

Bellinger (aka Alameen Mumin) was arrested Friday, April 28 at an apartment complex on Athena Lane in Lithonia by the DeKalb County Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service.

He was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on unrelated charges.

He is wanted for murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, kidnapping, and carjacking.

Bellinger will be held in DeKalb County pending the legal process for his current charges unrelated to the murder.

He is expected to be extradited to Aiken County, South Carolina after that process is completed to face the other charges.

