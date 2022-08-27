DeKalb County man arrested for sexual exploitation of children

A DeKalb County man is behind bars after police say he sexually exploited children.

Samuel “Tripp” Pickens Cook III, 54, was arrested for ten counts of sexual exploitation of children by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, according to a press release.

The unit began investigating Cook’s online activity after receiving a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the possession and distribution of child porn.

GBI agents searched Cook’s home, where they seized several of Cook’s electronic devices examined by investigators.

Cook was charged with eight counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of distribution of child pornography.

Cook was then transported to the DeKalb County Jail.

Anyone with information about other child exploitation cases is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.

