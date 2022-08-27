DeKalb County man arrested for sexual exploitation of children

WSBTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

A DeKalb County man is behind bars after police say he sexually exploited children.

Samuel “Tripp” Pickens Cook III, 54, was arrested for ten counts of sexual exploitation of children by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, according to a press release.

The unit began investigating Cook’s online activity after receiving a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the possession and distribution of child porn.

GBI agents searched Cook’s home, where they seized several of Cook’s electronic devices examined by investigators.

Cook was charged with eight counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of distribution of child pornography.

TRENDING STORIES:

Cook was then transported to the DeKalb County Jail.

Anyone with information about other child exploitation cases is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Recommended Stories

  • Lake Worth police ID suspect they say stole a car with four small children inside

    Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Matthew Aaron Minton, who they say is wanted on four counts of abandoning or endangering a child and one count of theft of property.

  • Whitmer kidnap juror denies saying, 'These guys are going to hang,' transcript shows

    The judge interviewed a juror for 7 minutes over a report the juror's mind was made up about Fox and Croft's guilt.

  • Chinese drillers work 15-hour days building wells in drought-hit Jiangxi

    Teams of drillers are working long hours to build wells to fight a devastating drought sweeping parts of China, farmers in Jiujiang city in the country's central Jiangxi province told Reuters on Saturday. "These villages, all of them, are particularly dry," said Gao Pucha, 42, who led one drilling team in Dashan village in Jiujiang. In another nearby village, a 72-year-old man surnamed Chen scoured the fields for ears of rice left over from the paddy harvester to take home and feed to his chickens.

  • Jacob Rees-Mogg to sell off Civil Service offices as staff refuse to stop working from home

    Jacob Rees-Mogg is to sell off £1.5 billion of government offices in central London after civil servants refused to stop working from home, The Telegraph can reveal.

  • Russia blocks final document at nuclear treaty conference

    Russia late Friday blocked agreement on the final document of a four-week review of the U.N. treaty considered the cornerstone of nuclear disarmament which criticized its military takeover of Europe’s largest nuclear plant soon after Russian troops invaded Ukraine, an act that has raised fears of a nuclear disaster. Igor Vishnevetsky, deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Department, told the delayed final meeting of the conference reviewing the 50-year-old Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty that “unfortunately there is no consensus on this document.” The final document needed approval of all countries at the conference that are parties to the treaty aimed at curbing the spread of nuclear weapons and ultimately achieving a world without them.

  • DeSantis suspends four school board members for mismanagement after 2018 shooting

    DeSantis suspends four school board members for mismanagement after 2018 shooting

  • 5 arrested after massive north Ga. drug house raid, GBI says

    Authorities found ecstasy, methamphetamine, heroin and Xanax in the house.

  • Jeremy Clements Wins NASCAR Xfinity Daytona Crashfest, Avoids 'Days of Thunder Wreck'

    Series of wrecks leaves drivers shaking their heads, happy to walk away in one piece.

  • College freshman struck by lightning on the way to her first day of class in Florida

    “If you don’t believe in miracles talk to this child. You might change your mind.”

  • Run for Ukraine

    The non-profit organization, Ukrainian Jersey City, held a 5k in Liberty State Park for runners and walkers. They raised money for those in Ukraine. Saturday, August 27, 2022.

  • Boynton Beach police discuss new goals for department

    Boynton Beach police discuss new goals for department

  • 11 Musical MasterClass Courses to Take: John Legend, Mariah Carey & More

    John Legend is the latest recording artist to join the MasterClass learning platform.

  • 31 Acting Duos Who Are Best Friends Offscreen And Who Have Some Of The Best Chemistry On TV

    Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey have the best chemistry on Bridgerton, and what's even more amazing is that they are friends behind the scenes. Like, every month Jonathan would leave Simone a bouquet of flowers in her trailer.View Entire Post ›

  • Food drives at my high school aren't enough: We must all do more to eliminate hunger

    We all must minimize food waste by eating only what we need and giving away the rest.

  • Relatives of the 43 missing students demand justice

    STORY: The march took place one week after former Attorney General Jesus Murillo was arrested for his alleged role in the disappearance of the students and its subsequent investigation.Holding posters with photographs of the students, the protesters marched, demanding justice for their missing sons and daughters.The arrest of Murillo on the previous Friday provided a glimmer of hope that they could find some closure, and that whoever was responsible for one of Mexico's worst human rights atrocities could finally face justice.The country's top prosecutor at the time, Murillo oversaw the highly criticized inquiry into the incident in which 43 students from the Ayotzinapa Rural Teachers' College went missing in the southwest state of Guerrero.For the first time last week, Mexican officials referred to the incident as a "state crime" in a report which alleged local, state and federal authorities, including the Mexican Army, were both complicit and involved in a cover-up.Parents of the missing, like Hilda Hernandez, called for justice and asked the government to clarify the case."We want justice. A lot of evidence points to the fact that he (former Mexican Attorney General Jesus Murillo) obstructed (the investigation). Whether by omission or participation, he has to pay."The arrest of Murillo is "a step," said Emiliano Navarrete, whose son is among the missing. "But we want him to talk. He has to tell the truth, he has to point to those responsible."International experts have said Murillo's investigation, which concluded the students had been mistakenly killed by a local drug gang, was riddled with missteps and abuses, including the torture of witnesses.Last week, a judge released nearly 100 arrest warrants related to the case.The bodies of only three of the 43 students have ever been found.

  • Princess Diana's Ford Escort Auctioned For $764,000 — 6 Times More Than Expected

    The vehicle, which Diana drove for nearly three years beginning in 1985, was sold by Silverstone Auctions to a buyer in England.

  • Russia spreads misinformation on situation at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief to US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - FRIDAY, 26 AUGUST 2022, 21:03 Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, had a telephone conversation with General Mark Milley, the United States Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

  • Maruti, India's top carmaker, open to partnerships to secure supply chain

    Maruti Suzuki is open to forming partnerships with auto part makers to secure its future supply chain and maintain its leadership position, the chairman of India's top-selling carmaker said in an interview. Partnering with suppliers in its early years contributed significantly to Maruti's success in India, where it has 43% share of the car market, and also helped establish a supply chain for combustion engine cars, R C Bhargava told Reuters. With growing demand for more technology in cars and a shift to 'greener' powertrains like electric and hybrid, automotive supply chains globally are changing and need large investments to keep pace.

  • These 3D Printers Will Unlock Your Next Wave of Creativity

    The future of invention is here.

  • Walmart Borrows a Kohl's Idea to Take Down Amazon

    The brick-and-mortar chain wants to give customers more reasons to shop at a Walmart or online, so it's trying a bold idea.