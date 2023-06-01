DeKalb County officers discover driver shot multiple times during crash investigation

DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured.

Authorities told Channel 2 Action News officers received reports of a person shot on Ridge Creek Drive at 12:32 a.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found several shell casings and damage but no victim.

At the same time, officers responded to a vehicle accident on North Indian Creek Drive.

Police said one of the cars had multiple bullet holes, and the driver, a man in his 30s, had been shot several times. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was not injured.

Police said they believe the crash is connected to the shell casings found at Ridge Creek Drive.

Authorities have not said if anyone was taken into custody and what led to the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.

