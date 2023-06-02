DeKalb County police arrest suspect in chop shop bust, recover stolen vehicles

DeKalb County police arrested one person after busting a chop shop operation Thursday.

Authorities said officers received reports of a trespassing call at a home on Brookdale Place.

When officers arrived, they found multiple vehicles in different dismantlement stages.

Officers identified one vehicle that had ignition damage, indicating that it may have been stolen.

Police recovered two stolen vehicles while searching the property.

Authorities said the suspect attempted to flee the scene but was quickly captured and taken into custody. They were charged with operating a chop shop and theft by receiving stolen property.

The suspect’s identity has not been released.

