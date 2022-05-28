Dekalb County police investigate murder of food delivery driver

Dekalb County police are investigating the murder of a food delivery driver who was found shot to death on a quiet neighborhood street.

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill spoke with a neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified, about the moments that led up to the shooting.

“It was about 1 a.m. this morning. My wife woke me up and said there’s a lot of police outside,” the neighbor said.

He told Spruill that at first, he wasn’t sure what was going on. He spoke to his neighbors and learned that a food delivery driver was shot and killed while making a delivery at the home a few doors down.

“He dropped off the food and the people that followed him, got out the car, shot and killed him. He was just lying there for a little while,” the neighbor said.

Dekalb County police said, all this happened on the 3600 block of Oakwood Manor around 1:15 a.m.

The neighbor told Spruill that this just doesn’t make sense. He said, “Most of them have their money from the job, set up on an (online) account. I don’t think he had too much money on him unless they knew the guy and knew he had money. Why did you kill somebody over something like that, because it’s not worth it. It’s not worth it to kill somebody.”

The neighbor said his sense of security at his home is gone. He is nervous for his kids and his entire family.

He told Spruill that, with all the violence hitting so close to home, he’s taking extra security measures and getting more cameras installed in the coming days.

