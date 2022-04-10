DeKalb County police investigate shooting of 11-year-old outside skating rink

DeKalb County police are looking for witnesses and possibly video to help them solve an early Sunday morning shooting that has left an 11-year-old boy in critical condition at an area hospital.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers said they were called to the Golden Glide Skating Rink at 2750 Wesley Chapel Road a little before 1 a.m. on Sunday. That was when officers found the 11-year-old boy in the parking lot, in front of the doors to the building, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

DeKalb County detectives are still trying to piece together the sequence of events that led up to the shooting.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the DeKalb County Police Department’s Homicide/Assault Unit at 770-724-7850.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



