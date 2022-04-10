DeKalb County police investigate shooting of 11-year-old outside skating rink
DeKalb County police are looking for witnesses and possibly video to help them solve an early Sunday morning shooting that has left an 11-year-old boy in critical condition at an area hospital.
Officers said they were called to the Golden Glide Skating Rink at 2750 Wesley Chapel Road a little before 1 a.m. on Sunday. That was when officers found the 11-year-old boy in the parking lot, in front of the doors to the building, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.
DeKalb County detectives are still trying to piece together the sequence of events that led up to the shooting.
Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the DeKalb County Police Department’s Homicide/Assault Unit at 770-724-7850.
