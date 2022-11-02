DeKalb County police investigating shooting at apartment complex

DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

NewsChopper 2 was over the scene on Penwood Place, where there were multiple officers and law enforcement vehicles and crime scene tape was strung around a car and an apartment building.

It’s unclear how many people were shot or what their conditions are. It’s also unclear if anyone has been taken into custody.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

We have a crew on the ground working to learn more about this developing story, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.