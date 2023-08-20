DeKalb County police locate missing 73-year-old man

DeKalb County police say a missing man was safely located.

Marvin Burke, 73, went missing after leaving his home Sunday near the 4300 block of Woodcrest Court.

DeKalb County police posted an update on their Facebook Sunday afternoon stating that Burke had been located.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: