DeKalb County police locate missing 73-year-old man
DeKalb County police say a missing man was safely located.
Marvin Burke, 73, went missing after leaving his home Sunday near the 4300 block of Woodcrest Court.
DeKalb County police posted an update on their Facebook Sunday afternoon stating that Burke had been located.
