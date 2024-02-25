DeKalb County police searching for 13-year-old boy missing for four days

The DeKalb County Police Department is asking for the public to help them find a missing young teenage boy.

According to the officers, 13-year-old Trevaun has been missing since Tuesday after leaving his home.

Police said he left the home in the 600 block of Allana Court in Stone Mountain without permission.

Trevaun is described as 5′9″ and 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Police say it is unknown what he was wearing when he left home on Tuesday.

Anyone who sees Trevaun is asked to call 911 or the DKPD Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710

