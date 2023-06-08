DeKalb County police searching for 86-year-old man who doesn’t speak English

DeKalb County police are looking for a man who disappeared this week.

Authorities said they are looking for 86-year-old Kum Song, who was last seen on Wednesday leaving the 2000 block of Fisher Trail.

Police have not said what direction he was headed.

Song is five foot seven inches and weighs 176 pounds.

Police said Song only speaks Korean.

Anyone with information regarding Song’s whereabouts is asked to contact the DeKalb County Police Department SVU at 770-724-7710.

