DeKalb County police searching for 86-year-old man who doesn’t speak English
DeKalb County police are looking for a man who disappeared this week.
Authorities said they are looking for 86-year-old Kum Song, who was last seen on Wednesday leaving the 2000 block of Fisher Trail.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police have not said what direction he was headed.
Song is five foot seven inches and weighs 176 pounds.
TRENDING STORIES:
A 4-year-old was bitten by a copperhead snake. Even 10 vials of antivenom didn’t stop the reaction
Ga. woman says she found husband bead after he texted her that he was being held hostage
You may be running out of time to ‘Shoot the Hooch,’ owner says he doesn’t ‘feel safe’ opening
Police said Song only speaks Korean.
Anyone with information regarding Song’s whereabouts is asked to contact the DeKalb County Police Department SVU at 770-724-7710.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: