DeKalb County police searching for missing 13-year-old boy, officials say

A child is missing in DeKalb County and police are asking for the public’s help in locating the 13-year-old boy.

Police say Kristopher Brown was last seen yesterday in the 1600 block of Sweet Gum Hill in Decatur.

Brown is 5-foot-2, 144 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a burgundy hoodie, gray sweats and beige foam sneakers, according to police.

If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts, you are asked to call DeKalb County police’s Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

