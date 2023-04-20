DeKalb County releases autopsy report for protester shot by troopers at APD training facility

The DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the official autopsy report for APD training facility protester Manuel “Tortuguita” Teran.

Teran was shot and killed in January during a raid on the forest at the site of the planned Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

Officials say Teran shot a state trooper as they were clearing the forest, causing them to return fire. The trooper was hospitalized but has since recovered.

The autopsy report, obtained by Channel 2 Action News, details the second autopsy performed on Teran’s body.

It concludes that there was no gunpowder residue on Teran’s wounds. It notes that any residue could have been washed away during the first autopsy, but that is “very unlikely.”

This, however, is not an indication of whether or not Teran fired a weapon.

The report goes on to say that Teran was shot several times, including in the head, chest, legs and hands.

At some point during the shooting, Teran raised both hands. It is unclear if shots had already been fired at that point.

“It is impossible to determine if the decedent had been holding a firearm, or not holding a firearm, either before he was shot or while he was being shot the multiple times,” the report reads.

Authorities have said that because Georgia State Patrol troopers do not wear body cameras, there is no video footage capturing the shooting. Atlanta police have released body camera footage of surrounding areas in which the shooting can be heard, but not seen.

In the months leading up to and after Teran’s death, dozens of other protesters have been arrested and charged with domestic terrorism after violent attacks at the facility and in the streets of downtown Atlanta.

Correction: A previous version of this story noted there was no gunpowder residue on Teran’s hands, but the report states there was no gunpowder residue in Teran’s wounds.

