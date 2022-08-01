DeKalb County residents say they are ‘powerless’ and ‘frustrated’ by crime in their community

Neighbors in DeKalb County told Channel 2 Action News they feel ‘powerless’ and ‘frustrated’ by criminal activity they see happening in their community.

Things like drug deals, prostitution, fights and robberies are all happening at the doorstep of neighbors living on Iris Lane, they told Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln.

“So after the pandemic when things opened back up, so did Glenwood Road and not for the good,” neighbors said.

Those living along Iris Lane say homelessness, drugs, and dumping of garbage has been an issue.

Tanya Watkins says she has been living in her home since 2009 and hasn’t been concerned about her family’s safety, until now.

“We don’t want to be exposed to what’s happening on this street, and we certainly don’t want our children in that environment,” Watkins said.

She says for the last two years, she and several residents have complained about various crimes taking place in what used to be a quiet community.

“I had crime victims come to my home seeking help, I had a man on drugs seeking help,” Watkins said.

When we arrived in the neighborhood, our camera spotted what residents have described as prostitution pick-ups and drop offs.

One woman — whose face we blurred — was seen getting out of a car and walking over to this homeless encampment that has sprung up at the entrance of Watkins subdivision.

“It’s a blight and it’s unnecessary,” Watkins said.

This isn’t the first South DeKalb neighborhood that has voiced concerns about homeless encampments.

Another neighborhood 10 minutes away from Iris Lane expressed concerns about a homeless woman squatting in front of a vacant home.

DeKalb County says it has been taking steps to curtail increased homelessness throughout the county, through their community development division.

We learned from a metro-area homeless organization that increased homelessness in suburban areas is on the rise.

The organization says that removing a homeless individual can be difficult if the person refuses help. In a majority of these cases, homeless people live in an encampment like the one on Iris Lane.

Residents say they hope more aggressive enforcement comes soon.

“There’s a lot of things that we hope to change, especially the drugs and prostitution,” Watkins said.

