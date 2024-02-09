DeKalb County substitute charged with engaging in sex act with student

FORT PAYNE, Ala (WHNT) — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says a substitute teacher has been arrested and charged with engaging in a sex act with a student.

According to the sheriff’s office, it recently received a complaint about a substitute teacher possibly having inappropriate contact with a student.

DCSO said, after an investigation, Stephanie Mechelle Woods, 45, of Henagar was arrested Friday. The sheriff’s office said she was booked into the DeKalb County Detention Center and charged with a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under 19.

Sheriff Nick Welden thanked investigators for their work and highlighted the importance of making sure students feel safe in school.

“I would like to thank our Investigations Unit and the Board of Education for their earnestness in getting this case taken care of,” he said. “Our children have every right to feel safe at school, and parents have every right to expect it. Our children are our number 1 priority and we will protect them at all costs.”

