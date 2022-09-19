DeKalb County woman wanted for insurance fraud after claiming her car was stolen

A woman is facing charges for insurance fraud after reporting her car stolen.

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said that Yvette Williams, 34, has been charged with insurance fraud.

In July of 2021, Williams filed an insurance claim stating that her vehicle was stolen. The insurance company reached out to the ISF Criminal Investigations Division with suspicion that the claim was fraudulent.

King said the vehicle was not stolen.

“Our investigators determined that Ms. Williams’ vehicle was not stolen, but in fact had been towed months prior to the claim,” said Commissioner King.

King said the vehicle remained at the location for several months before it was retrieved.

Warrants were taken out against Williams in Dekalb County on September 7 for Insurance Fraud.

Investigators said she is still wanted at this time.

