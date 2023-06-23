DeKalb DA withdraws her office from Atlanta Public Safety Training Center cases

DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston announced Friday that she was withdrawing her office from the prosecution of the cases tied to the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

The property that the new training facility sits on is in DeKalb County and the DA’s office “has been part of a multi-jurisdictional group of law enforcement agencies tasked with investigating and prosecuting acts of domestic terrorism and related charges occurring in and around the future site of the training center,” Boston’s office said.

Boston said she and her team have had ongoing conversations between her office and law enforcement, and those conversations “have revealed a fundamental difference in prosecutorial philosophy.”

The DA said her office will be notifying the Georgia Attorney General’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation about her decision.

“My team and I have worked diligently to reach a consensus with the Attorney General’s Office on charging decisions in these cases,” Boston said. “At this point, I have decided it is best that we allow them to move forward with the charges they feel are warranted.”

Boston said the AG’s office will now handle the prosecution of these cases.