DeKalb day care workers arrested after video appears to show toddler slammed to ground

Two day care workers have been arrested after video surfaced that appeared to show one of the workers slam and punch a toddler.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says that Autumn Coney and Bernetta Glover have both turned themselves in. Jail records show that both women were charged with cruelty to children in the first degree.

Coney surrendered herself at the jail on Monday and Glover turned herself in on Wednesday.

Krystin Collier, the child’s mother, told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington last month that her 3-year-old son came home with a swollen jaw and visibly upset on July 6. After seeing her son’s injuries, Collier confronted the teachers and requested the video from the day care. She also pulled her son from the day care and called police.

When she was able to see the video, she said what she saw turned her stomach.

“I’m very disgusted, very disappointed, because this is a church day care,” Collier told Washington. “I trusted these people with my child.”

In the portion of the video Collier shared with Channel 2 Action News, a teacher appears to pick the child up by the arms and then by his shirt and throw him down.

“One of the teachers picks up my son from one side of her body and slams him to the other side of her body, I guess to get him to settle down,” Collier said.

Channel 2 went by the day care earlier this month after the first video was released to try and ask questions about the investigation. The person who answered the door refused to comment and slammed the door in Washington’s face.

