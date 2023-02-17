DeKalb father arrested in son’s death, accused of punching 4-year-old in the face, deputies say

Police have arrested a man accused of murdering his 4-year-old in a child cruelty case.

On Saturday, DeKalb police responded to an incident off Candler Road and found a boy in critical condition. He later died at the hospital.

Police arrested the child’s mother, 25-year-old Malisha Sasfras, and sent a “be on the lookout” notice for the boy’s father Javonte Harris.

The warrants alleged Harris caused “excessive pain and injuries by punching the child in the face and causing injuries” between Feb. 7 and Feb. 11, the day of the boy’s death.

DeKalb County deputies located Harris somewhere off Oakland Drive in Atlanta on Thursday. He is currently sitting in the DeKalb County jail on malice murder and cruelty to children in the first degree.

Sasfras faces felony murder and cruelty to children in the first degree. She is also in the DeKalb jail without bond.

