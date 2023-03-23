DeKalb grandmother believes grandson is being targeted after her home is shot up 3 times in 2 days

A grandmother’s DeKalb home was the target of a shooting on twice Monday night, and Tuesday night her home was targeted, again.

New doorbell video shows shots being fired Tuesday night as a car drives off.

Her home has been targeted three times this week and now, the family is now asking for police to step in before someone gets killed.

Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin spoke with Sylvia Williams, who has lived in the Orchards subdivision on Cherry Bloom Way for years, but says she now feels unsafe.

“I’m not safe. I didn’t stay here last night,” said Williams.

Williams believes her grandson, who is a high school senior, may be tied to all of it, and that he is “likely” the intended target. But it’s the fact that the shooter came back Tuesday night that has her puzzled and fearing for her life.

“I was kind of shocked they would have the gall come back and shoot up my house again,” said Williams.

On Monday, two shootings happened a couple hours apart from each tother.

Doorbell video from Tuesday night recorded the sound of shots fired on the home. More than a dozen bullets riddled the home, piercing through windows and interiors walls.

The family feels the bullets from Tuesday evening were even more intentional. The bullets went through the dresser, just inches away from where Williams’ grandson would have been sleeping.

“They shot in my grandson’s window, they were trying to shoot my grandson… trying to kill my grandson,” said Williams.

She said he is a good kid who recently connected with the wrong crowd.

“I know he’s scared to come home, and he’s staying with a friend, and he said grand-mama I don’t want anything to happen to you,” said Williams.

DeKalb County detectives were seen going door to door on Tuesday evening talking to neighbors and collecting video. Williams said this should have been done the first night her home was shot up.

“This is my personal opinion, this south decade black on black crime it don’t matter. But like I said, if it had been on the northside, oh they would have been there,” said Williams.

Williams is hopeful her home won’t be hit with gunfire again.

She’s asking kids to put the guns down.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to DeKalb Police about the shootings. While they did confirm the shootings happened, they have not released any additional information.

